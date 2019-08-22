Europa League: Wolves edge out Torino, Celtic beat AIK, Rangers held by Legia Warsaw, Linfield stun Qarabag

Raul Jimenez struck Wolves' third of the night against Torino

Wolves scored three away goals in an entertaining 3-2 Europa League play-off win over Torino, while Celtic beat AIK 2-0 at Celtic Park and Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw with Legia Warsaw in Poland.

There was a shock victory for Northern Irish side Linfield too, with a stunning 3-2 win over Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, who reached the Champions League group stages in 2017/18.

Here's how the British sides fared on the night...

Wolves seal away win

Wolves looked like they had all-but sealed qualification to the Europa League group stages when goals from Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez and an own goal from Bremer gave them a 3-1 lead heading into the final minutes.

But Ruben Vinagre's clumsy challenge on Andrea Belotti gave Walter Mazzarri's side a lifeline, and the Italian striker picked himself up to beat Rui Patricio from the spot and ensure Torino travel to Molineux next week only a goal behind - albeit having conceded three away goals.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota both scored for Wolves while Adama Traore was a constant menace

An even first half edged in favour of Wolves when Joao Moutinho's free-kick came through a crowd of bodies before glancing off Bremer's head and beyond Salvatore Sirigu.

After half-time, Wolves doubled their advantage when the impressive Adama Traore raced clear down the right before crossing for Jota to slot in from close range, before Torino responded instantly as Lorenzo De Silvestri powered in a back-post header within two minutes.

When substitute Pedro Neto was fouled in the Torino half, a smart advantage allowed Jimenez to pick up the loose ball and race through before slotting under Sirigu to restore the two-goal advantage, but after Vinagre's late misdemeanour Torino kept themselves within reach.

Celtic see off AIK

Celtic made hard work of seeing off a stubborn AIK side before second-half goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard gave them a 2-0 first-leg lead.

Edouard had already had a goal ruled out for offside before the break, but the five-man AIK defence proved stubborn and difficult for the hosts to break down.

Celtic celebrate James Forrest's fine opener at Celtic Park

Within two minutes of the second half they made the breakthrough, though, when Boli Bolingoli's cross-field pass deflected into Forrest's path, and he beat the goalkeeper with a low effort after reaching the edge of the box.

It was 2-0 when Edouard's free-kick left the goalkeeper with no chance, but Celtic could have enjoyed an even better night had he not made a late triple-save to deny Edouard and substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Lewis Morgan.

Rangers miss out on away goal

Rangers were rarely tested by Legia Warsaw during their 0-0 draw in Poland but should have had an away goal to show for their troubles, only for Alfredo Morelos to fluff his lines at the crucial moment.

The normally-dependable striker shot straight at Radoslaw Majecki midway through the second period with the score level, in a game of few chances in Poland.

Alfredo Morelos was denied a goal in Warsaw

"The one big chance of the night has come to us and unfortunately we couldn't take it," Steven Gerrard said.

"There's a lot of things about the game that we're very pleased about. I thought we stuck together in a very hostile atmosphere.

"Legia are a good team and I thought they proved that tonight. The majority of the time at Ibrox we do create chances. If we can take our chances I expect us to score the goals that will take us through.

"But because we haven't got the away goal it's important that we defend well too."

Linfield stun Qarabag

Shayne Lavery was the hero as Northern Ireland's Linfield secured one of the best results in their history in the first leg of their Europa League play-off against Qarabag.

The 20-year-old scored the second and third goals in a 3-2 victory, becoming the first Linfield player to score in three successive European games since Arthur Thomas 53 years ago.

Shayne Lavery was the hero on one of Linfield's greatest nights

Faycal Rherras scored first for the Azerbaijan champions, who faced Arsenal and Sporting in last year's competition and took two points off Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in 2017.

Mark Stafford's header changed the momentum five minutes before half-time, with Lavery putting them ahead in added time before adding another midway through the second half.

Former Everton forward Magaye Gueye's penalty in the second minute of added time has made the return leg slightly more difficult.