Europa League group-stage draw: All you need to know

The Europa League draw for the 2020/21 season takes place this week, with Arsenal and Leicester set to learn their fate.

The annual draw for the group stages will take place after the last remaining play-off round ties are decided on Thursday.

Sevilla were crowned Europa League champions for a record-extending sixth time in August after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in Cologne.

They will be in the Champions League group stages this term but 48 other clubs with have dreams of emulating their success at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland next May.

Tottenham, Rangers and Celtic will all hope to join Arsenal and Leicester in being involved in this season's competition, as Sky Sports explains all you need to know ahead of this week's draw...

When is the Europa League draw?

Image: Sevilla will be playing in the Champions League group stages this season

The draw for the Europa League takes place at 12pm on Friday October 2 at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. This follows on from the Champions League draw, which will take place the previous day.

How can I follow it?

We will also be live blogging the draw, bringing you all the news as it happens on skysports.com and our app.

How does it work?

Image: Inter Milan were beaten in the final in Germany after a five-goal thriller

Leicester and Arsenal are two of the 24 teams to have so far qualified directly - but they cannot play each other at the group stage. Teams from the same nation cannot be drawn against one another.

The 48 teams are drawn into twelve groups of four, with teams split into four seeding pots determined by UEFA coefficients with one team per pot being selected to go into each group.

Who is involved in the draw?

Image: Will Mikel will be guiding Arsenal to Europa League glory this term?

Confirmed teams in the draw...

ESP (2) : Villarreal, Real Sociedad

: Villarreal, Real Sociedad ENG (2) : Leicester, Arsenal

: Leicester, Arsenal ITA (2) : Napoli, Roma

: Napoli, Roma GER (2) : Leverkusen, Hoffenheim

: Leverkusen, Hoffenheim FRA (2) : Lille, Nice

: Lille, Nice POR (2) : Braga, Benfica

: Braga, Benfica NED (2) : Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar

: Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar AUT (2) : Wolfsberg, Rapid Vienna

: Wolfsberg, Rapid Vienna BEL (2) : Royal Antwerp, Gent

: Royal Antwerp, Gent RUS (1) : CSKA Moscow

: CSKA Moscow UKR (1) : Zorya Luhansk

: Zorya Luhansk TUR (1) : Sivasspor

: Sivasspor CZE (1) : Sparta Prague

: Sparta Prague NOR (1): Molde

Molde CYP (1): Omonoia

Who else could join?

The play-off round takes place this week:

Champions Path:

Young Boys (SUI) vs Tirana (ALB)

GNK Dinamo (CRO) vs Flora Tallinn (EST)

CFR Cluj (ROU) vs KuPS (FIN)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Dynamo Brest (BLR) vs Ludogorets (BUL)

Sarajevo (BIH) vs Celtic (SCO)

Legia (POL) vs Qarabağ (AZE)

Dundalk (IRL) vs KÍ (FRO)

Main Path:

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) vs Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Rosenborg (NOR) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

AEK Athens (GRE) vs Wolfsburg (GER)

Basel (SUI) vs CSKA-Sofia (BUL)

Sporting CP (POR) vs LASK (AUT)

Charleroi (BEL) vs Lech (POL)

Rio Ave (POR) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Copenhagen (DEN) vs Rijeka (CRO)

Malmö (SWE) vs Granada (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG) vs Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Slovan Liberec (CZE) vs APOEL (CYP)

Standard Liège (BEL) vs Fehérvár (HUN)

Rangers (SCO) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

The losers of the remaining Champions League play-offs:

Slavia Prague (0) vs (0) Midtjylland

Maccabi Tel Aviv (1) vs (2) Red Bull Salzburg

Krasnodar (2) vs (1) PAOK

What are the pots?

Image: Leicester could be among the favourites to progress deep in the competition

Pots will be confirmed in the aftermath of this week's Champions League and Europa League play-offs...

Pot 1: Arsenal, Roma, NapolI, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Villarreal, CSKA Moscow

Pot 1 or 2: Braga, Gent, Sparta Prague

Pot 1, 2 or 3: Rapid Vienna, Leicester

Pot 2 or 3: Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord

Pot 2, 3 or 4: Molde, Hoffenheim

Pot 3 or 4: Zorya Luhansk, Lille, Nice, Antwerp

Pot 4: Sivasspor, Wolfsberg, Omonia

Any other business?

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will not be introduced for the group phase, as was the original plan. It will still be used in the knockout stage, with introduction for the group stage in 2021/22.

When does the football start?

The group stages get underway in the week of October 19, with six rounds of group games running through to mid-December.

Matchday 1: October 22

Matchday 2: October 29

Matchday 3: November 5

Matchday 4: November 26

Matchday 5: December 3

Matchday 6: December 10

Whoever is lucky enough to go all the way will go head to head at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland on May 26 next year. Seville, the prospective 2021 host, will now host the 2022 event.

