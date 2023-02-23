Europa League and Conference League round-up: Angel Di Maria scores hat-trick in Juventus win to reach last 16

Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus reached the Europa League last 16 after beating Nantes, while Jose Mourinho's Roma also progressed through the play-off round.

Di Maria scored all three goals in Juventus' 3-0 second leg win at Nantes as the Italians won 4-1 on aggregate.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute with a delightful curling strike from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Europa League - Last 16 draw Seeded teams: Union Saint-Gilloise, Arsenal, Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Fenerbahce

Unseeded teams: Manchester United, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Roma

The Argentine then doubled the lead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box and then he completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute.

It was Juve's first hat-trick in a UEFA competition away from home since Filippo Inzaghi in 2000 and boosts a miserable campaign for the Old Lady, who have been deducted 15 Serie A points for financial irregularities.

Juve are joined by fellow Italian side Roma in the last 16 after Mourinho's side beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in their second leg to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Goals by Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala saw Roma overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat in Austria to now remain unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the knockout stages of major European competitions (excluding qualifiers).

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th minute to send the match into extra-time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen's celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field as the Spanish side overcame PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrovic before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrovic appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Union Berlin, unbeaten in 2023 and joint-top of the Bundesliga, cruised past Ajax 3-1 in the club's biggest European victory to date.

The Berliners, in the Bundesliga since 2019, advanced 3-1 on aggregate after a goalless first leg in Amsterdam, amid wild celebrations from their fans at the Alte Foersterei stadium.

Shakhtar Donetsk got past Rennes on penalties after the Ukrainian side scored a 119th-minute goal in extra-time to take it to a shootout in France.

Shakhtar won 5-4 on penalties after the the game finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Europa Conference League results:

Europa Conference League - Last 16 draw Seeded teams: West Ham, Nice, AZ Alkmaar, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal, Djurgardens IF, Istanbul Basaksehir, Sivasspor

Unseeded teams: Gent, Basel, Lazio, Lech Poznan, Fiorentina, AEK Larnaca, Sheriff Tiraspol, Anderlecht

Gent 1-0 Qarabag (Agg: 1-1, Gent win 5-3 on pens)

Fiorentina 3-2 Braga (Agg: 7-2)

Basel 2-1 Trabzonspor (Agg: 2-1)

Lech Poznan 1-0 Bodo/Glimt (Agg: 1-0)

Partizan Belgrade 1-3 Sheriff Tiraspol (Agg: 2-3)

Dnipro-1 0-0 AEK Larnaca (Agg: 0-1)

Anderlecht 2-1 Ludogorets (Agg: 2-2, Anderlecht win 3-0 on pens)

CFR Cluj 0-0 Lazio (Agg: 0-1)