 Skip to content

Europa League and Conference League round-up: Angel Di Maria scores hat-trick in Juventus win to reach last 16

A round-up from the Europa League and Conference League matches as Angel Di Maria scores a hat-trick for Juventus in their win at Nantes; Juve joined in last 16 by Roma after Jose Mourinho's side got past Red Bull Salzburg; Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco

Thursday 23 February 2023 23:44, UK

Juventus&#39; Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Nantes and Juventus at the La Beaujoire stadium, Thursday, Feb.23, 2023 in Nantes, western France. (AP Photo/Mathieu Pattier)

Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus reached the Europa League last 16 after beating Nantes, while Jose Mourinho's Roma also progressed through the play-off round.

Di Maria scored all three goals in Juventus' 3-0 second leg win at Nantes as the Italians won 4-1 on aggregate.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute with a delightful curling strike from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Europa League - Last 16 draw

  • Seeded teams: Union Saint-Gilloise, Arsenal, Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Fenerbahce
  • Unseeded teams: Manchester United, Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Roma

The Argentine then doubled the lead in the 20th minute from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box and then he completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute.

It was Juve's first hat-trick in a UEFA competition away from home since Filippo Inzaghi in 2000 and boosts a miserable campaign for the Old Lady, who have been deducted 15 Serie A points for financial irregularities.

Trending

Juve are joined by fellow Italian side Roma in the last 16 after Mourinho's side beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in their second leg to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Roma&#39;s Paulo Dybala, second from right, scores during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between AS Roma and FC Red Bull Salzburg, at Rome&#39;s Olympic Stadium, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Goals by Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala saw Roma overturn a 1-0 first leg defeat in Austria to now remain unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the knockout stages of major European competitions (excluding qualifiers).

Also See:

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th minute to send the match into extra-time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen's celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

Leverkusen players celebrate their win against Monaco during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Leverkusen win Monaco 3-5 in Penalties. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field as the Spanish side overcame PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrovic before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrovic appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

A PSV supporter punches Sevilla&#39;s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Sevilla won 3-2 on aggregate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Union Berlin, unbeaten in 2023 and joint-top of the Bundesliga, cruised past Ajax 3-1 in the club's biggest European victory to date.

The Berliners, in the Bundesliga since 2019, advanced 3-1 on aggregate after a goalless first leg in Amsterdam, amid wild celebrations from their fans at the Alte Foersterei stadium.

Shakhtar Donetsk got past Rennes on penalties after the Ukrainian side scored a 119th-minute goal in extra-time to take it to a shootout in France.

Shakhtar won 5-4 on penalties after the the game finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Europa Conference League results:

Europa Conference League - Last 16 draw

  • Seeded teams: West Ham, Nice, AZ Alkmaar, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal, Djurgardens IF, Istanbul Basaksehir, Sivasspor
  • Unseeded teams: Gent, Basel, Lazio, Lech Poznan, Fiorentina, AEK Larnaca, Sheriff Tiraspol, Anderlecht

Gent 1-0 Qarabag (Agg: 1-1, Gent win 5-3 on pens)

Fiorentina 3-2 Braga (Agg: 7-2)

Basel 2-1 Trabzonspor (Agg: 2-1)

Lech Poznan 1-0 Bodo/Glimt (Agg: 1-0)

Partizan Belgrade 1-3 Sheriff Tiraspol (Agg: 2-3)

Dnipro-1 0-0 AEK Larnaca (Agg: 0-1)

Anderlecht 2-1 Ludogorets (Agg: 2-2, Anderlecht win 3-0 on pens)

CFR Cluj 0-0 Lazio (Agg: 0-1)

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Sky Sports F1

Bring the blockbusters home