Jose Mourinho's Roma beat Real Sociedad as Juventus edge Freiburg - Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up

Jose Mourinho's Roma put themselves in the driving seat in their Europa League tie with a 2-0 first-leg win over Real Sociedad.

Stephan El Shaarawy put away a Tammy Abraham cross for the opener, but Roma left it late to double their advantage, with Marash Kumbulla adding a second with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game to give Juventus a narrow 1-0 advantage in their clash with Freiburg.

Manchester United showed their character as they bounced back from their annihilation at Anfield with a 4-1 win at home to Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Image: Antony restored Man Utd's lead against Betis with a superb curling finish

Arsenal also came from behind to draw 2-2 away to Sporting Lisbon.

Sven Michel scored a late equaliser as Union Berlin came from behind three times to earn a 3-3 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise in the snow.

Victor Boniface opened the scoring for the Belgian side in the 28th minute, but the scores were level at the break following Josip Juranovic's equaliser.

Yorbe Vertessen then restored the visitors' lead, only for Robin Knoche to make it 2-2.

Image: Union Berlin drew 3-3 with Union Saint-Gilloise in their Europa League first-leg tie

Boniface scored his second of the game in the 72nd minute, but Michel hit the equaliser in the 89th minute to ensure the tie remained finely balanced.

Bayer Leverkusen gave their chances of reaching the last eight a boost with a 2-0 win over Ferencvaros. Kerem Demirbay and Edmond Tapsoba were on target, while Joan Jordan and Erik Lamela scored as Sevilla beat Fenerbahce by the same score.

Ezequiel Bullaude struck an 88th-minute equaliser for Feyenoord in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, who had gone in front through Yaroslav Rakitskyi's 79th-minute opener.

ECL: West Ham win, Villarreal draw with Anderlecht

Image: West Ham players celebrate their side's second goal during the Europa Conference League round of 16 first leg

Michail Antonio struck twice late in the first half to guide West Ham past AEK Larnaca 2-0 in Cyprus.

Despite a troubled season in the Premier League, the Hammers have been cruising in the third-tier European competition with a perfect record.

Manu Trigueros put Villarreal - Champions League semi-finalists last season - ahead in the first half before Anders Dreyer scored to make it 1-1 in the second half for Anderlecht in the draw in Brussels.

Fiorentina won 1-0 over Turkey's Sivasspor, and Nice beat Sheriff away in Moldova 1-0. Lech Poznan also defeated Swedish club Djurgarden 2-0.

There were draws in the remaining games as Basel and Slovan Bratislava drew 2-2 while Gent and Istanbul Basaksehir played out a 1-1 draw.

Lazio were upset at home 2-1 by AZ Alkmaar in their first leg tie played on Tuesday to avoid a clash at the Stadio Olimpico with Roma's game in the Europa League.