Europa League 2024/25 explained: Everything you need to know about format, fixtures, key dates and draw

Manchester United and Tottenham have automatically qualified for this season's Europa League; Chelsea will take part in the Europa Conference League; the 'league stage' draw takes place on August 30; the final will be held in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21 2025
Wednesday 28 August 2024 16:11, UK
The 2024/25 campaign will mark the 54th edition of the Europa League, but the first under its revamped format. So, what's new? And what are the crucial changes to this year's competition?
The biggest change relates to the competition's group stage, which will become a single 36-team 'league stage'.
Each club will face eight DIFFERENT teams, with four home fixtures and four away.
The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16.
Teams that finish ninth to 24th will then compete in the knockout play-offs, with victors progressing to the last 16.
The knockout phase remains as was.
League stage: August 30 2024
Knockout round play-offs: January 31 2025
Knockout round proper: February 21 2025
Seven domestic cup winners qualify automatically, along with five other teams by virtue of their domestic league placing.
The current holders of the Europa Conference League (Olympiakos) are also guaranteed a spot.
England: Manchester United, Tottenham
Scotland: Rangers
Spain: Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad
Germany: Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim
Italy: Roma, Lazio
France: Nice, Lyon
Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar
Portugal: Porto
2023/24 Europa Conference League winners: Olympiakos
Matchday 1: September 25-26 2024
Matchday 2: October 3 2024
Matchday 3: October 24 2024
Matchday 4: November 7 2024
Matchday 5: November 28 2024
Matchday 6: December 12 2024
Matchday 7: January 23 2025
Matchday 8: January 30 2025
Knockout play-offs: February 13 and February 20 2025
Round of 16: March 6 and March 13 2025
Quarter-finals: April 10 and April 17 2025
Semi-finals: May 1 and May 8 2025
Final: May 21 2025
The 2024/25 Europa League campaign will conclude at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21 2025.
A third season-long European club competition was introduced in 2021/22 in the form of the Europa Conference League.
Chelsea are part of qualifying for this year's edition, alongside Kilmarnock from Scotland. Hearts will also be involved if they fail to qualify for the Europa League.
In the Europa Conference League - renamed the UEFA Conference League - teams will have six matches against six different opponents in the league phase. Games will be played between September and December.
Matchday 1: October 3 2024
Matchday 2: October 24 2024
Matchday 3: November 7 2024
Matchday 4: November 28 2024
Matchday 5: December 12 2024
Matchday 6: December 19 2024
Stadion Wroclaw in Poland will host the final, which will be played on May 28 2025.