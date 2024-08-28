Europa League 2024/25 explained: Everything you need to know about format, fixtures, key dates and draw

The 2024/25 campaign will mark the 54th edition of the Europa League, but the first under its revamped format. So, what's new? And what are the crucial changes to this year's competition?

What is the new Europa League format?

The biggest change relates to the competition's group stage, which will become a single 36-team 'league stage'.

Each club will face eight DIFFERENT teams, with four home fixtures and four away.

The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16.

Teams that finish ninth to 24th will then compete in the knockout play-offs, with victors progressing to the last 16.

The knockout phase remains as was.

When are the 2024/25 Europa League draws?

League stage: August 30 2024

Knockout round play-offs: January 31 2025

Knockout round proper: February 21 2025

Which teams have qualified for the league phase?

Image: Atalanta were 2023/24 Europa League winners, beating Bayer Leverkusen

Seven domestic cup winners qualify automatically, along with five other teams by virtue of their domestic league placing.

The current holders of the Europa Conference League (Olympiakos) are also guaranteed a spot.

England: Manchester United, Tottenham

Scotland: Rangers

Spain: Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad

Germany: Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim

Italy: Roma, Lazio

France: Nice, Lyon

Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar

Portugal: Porto

2023/24 Europa Conference League winners: Olympiakos

When do 'league stage' fixtures take place?

Matchday 1: September 25-26 2024

Matchday 2: October 3 2024

Matchday 3: October 24 2024

Matchday 4: November 7 2024

Matchday 5: November 28 2024

Matchday 6: December 12 2024

Matchday 7: January 23 2025

Matchday 8: January 30 2025

When is the knockout stage?

Knockout play-offs: February 13 and February 20 2025

Round of 16: March 6 and March 13 2025

Quarter-finals: April 10 and April 17 2025

Semi-finals: May 1 and May 8 2025

Final: May 21 2025

Where is the Europa League final?

The 2024/25 Europa League campaign will conclude at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21 2025.

What is the Europa Conference League?

A third season-long European club competition was introduced in 2021/22 in the form of the Europa Conference League.

Chelsea are part of qualifying for this year's edition, alongside Kilmarnock from Scotland. Hearts will also be involved if they fail to qualify for the Europa League.

In the Europa Conference League - renamed the UEFA Conference League - teams will have six matches against six different opponents in the league phase. Games will be played between September and December.

When do 'league stage' fixtures take place?

Matchday 1: October 3 2024

Matchday 2: October 24 2024

Matchday 3: November 7 2024

Matchday 4: November 28 2024

Matchday 5: December 12 2024

Matchday 6: December 19 2024

Where is the Conference League final?

Stadion Wroclaw in Poland will host the final, which will be played on May 28 2025.