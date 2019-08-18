Emilio Izaguirre: Ex-Celtic player injured in Honduras riot which leaves four dead

1:04 Former Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre was injured after the bus carrying him and his Motagua team-mates was attacked ahead of the Honduras derby Former Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre was injured after the bus carrying him and his Motagua team-mates was attacked ahead of the Honduras derby

Former Celtic player Emilio Izaguirre was taken to hospital following deadly riots before a football match in his native Honduras.

Four people have died and at least seven were seriously wounded following the outbreak of violence outside Tegucigalpa's National Stadium ahead of the derby between Olimpia and Motagua.

Izaguirre was one of three players injured

Izaguirre, who left Celtic at the end of last season, was on board a bus that was attacked outside the stadium as he and his Motagua team-mates made their way to the stadium.

Izaguirre won seven league titles during at Celtic

The full-back and team-mates Roberto Moreira and Jonathan Rougier were later transferred to hospital with facial wounds after the windows of the team bus were shattered by a crowd throwing stones, his club said.

Honduras' National Football League suspended the game after the incident, which was expected to be attended by 20,000 spectators.

📍El Fútbol Club Motagua, no se presentará al partido contra Olimpia por los actos vandálicos que sufrió nuestro equipo por aficionados de la Ultra Fiel en su camino al estadio nacional, donde tenemos varios jugadores heridos por los vidrios. pic.twitter.com/p00xz36Adt — Fútbol Club Motagua (@MOTAGUAcom) August 18, 2019

A statement from the Ministry of Security in Honduras confirmed the bus attack and said its perpetrators wore the uniforms of the rival Olimpia team.

"We regret these situations and I call on the fans of Olimpia and other teams in the National League to avoid carrying out these acts which damage soccer," said Olimpia president Rafael Villeda.