France and Italy begin preparations for 2020 European Championship

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe (left) is expected to feature in world champions France's friendly with Uruguay on Tuesday

Italy and world champions France are in friendly action live on Sky Sports on Tuesday evening.

The two nations both recently failed to qualify for the finals of the UEFA Nations League after finishing runners-up in their groups.

However, they have the chance to start preparing for qualifying for the 2020 European Championship when they take on the USA and Uruguay respectively on Tuesday.

France welcome Uruguay to Stade de France - a match that is live on Sky Sports Football via the red button from 7.55pm - in their final fixture of 2018, and Kylian Mbappe hopes they can bring a memorable year to a close in style.

"The result against Holland was a mix of everything, we played a non-match and we were completely missing," the Paris Saint-German forward told the FFF's official website. "It happens, but it was not the right moment.

"There is fatigue, yes, but we are supposed to play 60 games in the season, so that's not an excuse.

"The Netherlands are also a great team, with great individuality, which we were not able to answer individually and collectively.

3:53 Netherlands kept their Nations League hopes alive with an impressive 2-0 victory over world champions France in Rotterdam, relegating Germany in the process Netherlands kept their Nations League hopes alive with an impressive 2-0 victory over world champions France in Rotterdam, relegating Germany in the process

"Apart from Hugo, who gave a remarkable performance, none of us stood out.

"There is nothing to be learned from this match and we are obliged to react on Tuesday. We cannot afford to finish the year on a bad result for all the people who supported us."

Uruguay, meanwhile, will be light on experience at the back in Paris as centre-backs Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez are unavailable.

They were knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage by France as goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann gave Didier Deschamps' side a 2-0 victory in Nizhny Novgorod.

Luis Suarez, though, does not have his sights set on revenge, telling L'Equipe: "Not at all. These are two totally different matches. We know that it depends a lot on the context.

"France can be beaten like any rival of the world elite, respecting the quality of its players and being certain of our strengths.

Roberto Mancini will look at the next generation of Italy players against the US

"Everyone knows we are down and we have a lot of players missing. We need to use alternatives, who should be up to the international level. We are quite calm."

As for Italy, head coach Roberto Mancini is expected to take a look at the next generation against the United States in Belgium in a match that is also live on Sky Sports Football via the red button, from 7.40pm.

The four-time world champions failed to qualify for last summer's World Cup finals and did not progress in the Nations League after a frustrating goalless draw in Milan against Portugal on Saturday.

Juventus striker Moise Kean, Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, fellow teenager Nicolo Zaniolo of Roma, and Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini could all play some part for Mancini's side at Genk's Cristal Arena.

"We need to get to know them better, to see them in action," Mancini told Italian television network Rai.

"I think there are many talented players out there, they just need to gain some experience, to ensure that we can have a bright future ahead of us."

Italy have lost only one of 12 previous meetings against the USA, but that was in their most recent encounter, which ended 1-0 in 2012 in Genoa.

2:35 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Italy and Portugal Highlights of the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match between Italy and Portugal

US manager Dave Sarachan has urged his players to be more aggressive following his side's recent 3-0 defeat to England.

Sarachan said his side, prior to their Wembley appearance, had consistently made life difficult for their opponents.

"I thought in the England game we lost that element a little bit," he told a press conference. "But we've addressed that, being a little more of a risk-taking team and being more aggressive.

"Not in a way to foul but just making it hard on the opponent. I think that's what we're looking for (on Tuesday)."

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie and Fulham's Luca de la Torre have both withdrawn from Sarachan's squad due to injury.