European Qualifiers: What's still to be decided?
Last Updated: 17/11/19 9:53pm
The line-up for next summer's European Championships is almost complete - so what's still to be decided?
The top two in each of the 10 groups qualify directly for Euro 2020, with the final four spots to be decided at the play-offs in March.
The final European Qualifiers of the group stage take place on Monday and Tuesday; what has been settled and what is still to sort?
Who has already qualified?
- Belgium
- Russia
- Italy
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Spain
- England
- Czech Republic
- France
- Turkey
- Finland
- Sweden
- Croatia
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Portugal
Group A - England qualify with Czech Republic
England qualified for Euro 2020 as Group A winners, finishing six points clear of Czech Republic.
The Czechs also secured their spot at next summer's tournament after coming from behind to beat Kosovo - who were also vying for second place in Group A - in a dramatic 2-1 victory last Thursday
Kosovo will be in the play-offs by virtue of winning Nations League Group D3, while Bulgaria have also earned a play-off spot despite finishing second in Nations League Group C3.
Group A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|England
|8
|7
|0
|1
|21
|Czech Republic
|8
|5
|0
|3
|15
|Kosovo
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|Bulgaria
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|Montenegro
|8
|0
|3
|5
|3
When is the Euro 2020 draw?
The draw for the finals will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30 with the 24 qualifying teams to be drawn into six groups of four.
At this point in November, the four final spots - set to be decided in March 2020's play-offs - will not be known, but they will still be drawn into a group.
Group B - Portugal join Ukraine
Top spot in Group B went to Ukraine after their victory over Portugal in October.
But Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates made sure of their spot at next summer's finals with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, as Serbia - who were in contention up to the final matchday - were held 2-2 by Ukraine.
Serbia will be in the play-offs by virtue of winning Nations League Group C4.
Luxembourg and Lithuania have been eliminated.
Group B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Ukraine
|8
|6
|2
|0
|20
|Portugal
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|Serbia
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14
|Luxembourg
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Lithuania
|8
|0
|1
|7
|1
Group C - Play-offs loom for Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland hopes of automatic qualification were brought to an end by Saturday's goalless draw with the Netherlands.
The stalemate was enough to send the Dutch through to their first major finals since 2014 though, while Germany joined them there, after thrashing Belarus 4-0 in Monchengladbach.
Northern Ireland's only chance of qualifying for next summer's tournament rest in March's play-offs.
Coming up: November 19 - Germany vs Northern Ireland, Netherlands vs Estonia.
Group C
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Germany
|7
|6
|0
|1
|18
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Northern Ireland
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Belarus
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Estonia
|7
|0
|1
|6
|1
Group D - Ireland have all to play for
It's tight at the top of Group D with Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland all vying for the automatic qualifying spots heading into the final matchday on Monday.
Denmark thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 on Friday to take them top of the group with 15 points, closely followed by Switzerland - who squeezed out a 1-0 win against Georgia - in second on 14 points.
Rep Ire vs Denmark
November 18, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Both results have pushed the Republic of Ireland into third but they will play Denmark on Monday, live on Sky Sports, in a straight shoot-out for qualification. Mick McCarthy's side will need a win to make it to Euro 2020 while Denmark will go through if they avoid defeat.
Victory for Switzerland away to Gibraltar will also see them qualify, while a draw would also suffice should the Republic of Ireland fail to win.
Coming up: November 18 - Gibraltar vs Switzerland, Republic of Ireland vs Denmark.
Group D
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Denmark
|7
|4
|3
|0
|15
|Switzerland
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|Republic of Ireland
|7
|3
|3
|0
|12
|Georgia
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|0
|7
|0
Group E - Wales set for Hungary showdown
Croatia booked their place at Euro 2020 and their 3-1 victory over Slovakia ensured that Wales' destiny was left in their hands.
After their 2-0 victory in Azerbaijan, Wales can qualify automatically for Euro 2020 with victory over Hungary in Tuesday's showdown in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.
Wales vs Hungary
November 19, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
There is still an outside chance that Slovakia could beat both Wales and Hungary to qualification, though they would need to beat Azerbaijan and hope for a draw between their qualification rivals.
Coming up: November 19 - Slovakia vs Azerbaijan, Wales vs Hungary.
Group E
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Croatia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|Hungary
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|Wales
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|Slovakia
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Azerbaijan
|7
|0
|1
|6
|1
When is Euro 2020? Hosts, dates, qualification
Teams are booking their Euro 2020 spots at the business end of the qualifying campaign but with 24 sides set to play across 12 host cities, how will the tournament work?
Group F - Sweden seal final spot
Spain have sealed their place at Euro 2020 and will top the group, and the battle to join them is now over after Sweden beat Romania 2-0 on Friday evening.
Norway had earlier beaten the Faroe Islands 4-0 to keep their slim chances alive, but the Swedish victory in Bucharest ended theirs and Romania's hopes of qualification.
Romania and Norway still have a chance to make Euro 2020 through the play-offs.
Coming up: November 18 - Malta vs Norway, Spain vs Romania, Sweden vs Faroe Islands.
Group F
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Spain
|9
|7
|2
|0
|23
|Sweden
|9
|5
|3
|1
|18
|Romania
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|Norway
|9
|3
|5
|1
|14
|Faroe Islands
|9
|1
|0
|8
|3
|Malta
|9
|1
|0
|8
|3
Group G - Austria qualify, North Macedonia in play-offs
With Poland's spot at Euro 2020 already secured, Austria booked their place at next summer's finals with a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia on Saturday, a result which ended Slovenia hopes of qualification.
Israel's campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at home to the group leaders, though they have the back up of a place in March's play-offs.
Coming up: November 19 - Latvia vs Austria, North Macedonia vs Israel, Poland vs Slovenia.
Group G
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Poland
|9
|7
|1
|1
|22
|Austria
|9
|6
|1
|2
|19
|Slovenia
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|North Macedonia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|Israel
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|Latvia
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
Group H - Turkey and France through
France won 2-0 in Albania on Sunday night, which meant despite Turkey's victory by the same scoreline over Andorra, the French topped the group and Turkey finished second.
Both sides have therefore qualified for Euro 2020 ahead of Iceland, who finished third in the group
Iceland will compete in the play-offs in March, as they look to qualify for their second consecutive European Championships. Moldova, Albania and Andorra are all out of the tournament.
Group H
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|France
|9
|7
|1
|1
|22
|Turkey
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|Iceland
|9
|5
|1
|3
|16
|Albania
|9
|4
|1
|4
|13
|Andorra
|9
|1
|1
|7
|4
|Moldova
|9
|1
|0
|8
|3
Group I - Belgium secure top spot
Belgium wrapped up top spot in Group I with a convincing 4-1 victory away in Russia on Saturday, maintaining their 100 per cent record in qualifying and ending Russia's hopes of nicking top spot.
Meanwhile, Scotland moved up to third in the group with victory in Cyprus and they can continue to build to March's play-off, which was secured by their Nations League win, when they host Kazakhstan in the final group game of a testing campaign.
Coming up: November 19 - Belgium vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Russia, Scotland vs Kazakhstan.
Group I
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Belgium
|9
|9
|0
|0
|27
|Russia
|9
|7
|0
|2
|21
|Scotland
|9
|4
|0
|5
|12
|Cyprus
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Kazakhstan
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|San Marino
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
Group J - Finland make first major finals
Italy are the runaway winners of Group J but the big story is the qualification of Finland, who will be heading to their first major tournament after a 3-0 win against Liechtenstein on Friday.
Bosnia & Herzegovina can still qualify for Euro 2020 via the play-offs.
Coming up: November 18 - Greece vs Finland, Italy vs Armenia, Liechtenstein vs Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Group J
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|9
|9
|0
|0
|27
|Finland
|9
|6
|0
|3
|18
|Greece
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|Armenia
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|9
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Liechtenstein
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2