European Qualifiers: What's still to be decided?

The line-up for next summer's European Championships is almost complete - so what's still to be decided?

The top two in each of the 10 groups qualify directly for Euro 2020, with the final four spots to be decided at the play-offs in March.

The final European Qualifiers of the group stage take place on Monday and Tuesday; what has been settled and what is still to sort?

Group A - England qualify with Czech Republic

England qualified for Euro 2020 as Group A winners, finishing six points clear of Czech Republic.

The Czechs also secured their spot at next summer's tournament after coming from behind to beat Kosovo - who were also vying for second place in Group A - in a dramatic 2-1 victory last Thursday

Kosovo will be in the play-offs by virtue of winning Nations League Group D3, while Bulgaria have also earned a play-off spot despite finishing second in Nations League Group C3.

Group A P W D L Pts England 8 7 0 1 21 Czech Republic 8 5 0 3 15 Kosovo 8 3 2 3 11 Bulgaria 8 1 3 4 6 Montenegro 8 0 3 5 3

When is the Euro 2020 draw? The draw for the finals will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30 with the 24 qualifying teams to be drawn into six groups of four.



At this point in November, the four final spots - set to be decided in March 2020's play-offs - will not be known, but they will still be drawn into a group.

Group B - Portugal join Ukraine

Top spot in Group B went to Ukraine after their victory over Portugal in October.

But Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates made sure of their spot at next summer's finals with a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, as Serbia - who were in contention up to the final matchday - were held 2-2 by Ukraine.

2:27 Highlights of Portugal's 2-0 win against Luxembourg in Group B of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers. Highlights of Portugal's 2-0 win against Luxembourg in Group B of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Serbia will be in the play-offs by virtue of winning Nations League Group C4.

Luxembourg and Lithuania have been eliminated.

Group B P W D L Pts Ukraine 8 6 2 0 20 Portugal 8 5 2 1 17 Serbia 8 4 2 2 14 Luxembourg 8 1 1 6 4 Lithuania 8 0 1 7 1

Group C - Play-offs loom for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland hopes of automatic qualification were brought to an end by Saturday's goalless draw with the Netherlands.

2:51 Northern Ireland missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 after Steven Davis' penalty miss meant they had to settle for a draw against the Netherlands Northern Ireland missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 after Steven Davis' penalty miss meant they had to settle for a draw against the Netherlands

The stalemate was enough to send the Dutch through to their first major finals since 2014 though, while Germany joined them there, after thrashing Belarus 4-0 in Monchengladbach.

Northern Ireland's only chance of qualifying for next summer's tournament rest in March's play-offs.

1:51 Highlights of Germany's 4-0 win against Belarus in Group C of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Germany's 4-0 win against Belarus in Group C of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Coming up: November 19 - Germany vs Northern Ireland, Netherlands vs Estonia.

Group C P W D L Pts Germany 7 6 0 1 18 Netherlands 7 5 1 1 16 Northern Ireland 7 4 1 2 13 Belarus 8 1 1 6 4 Estonia 7 0 1 6 1

Group D - Ireland have all to play for

It's tight at the top of Group D with Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland all vying for the automatic qualifying spots heading into the final matchday on Monday.

Denmark thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 on Friday to take them top of the group with 15 points, closely followed by Switzerland - who squeezed out a 1-0 win against Georgia - in second on 14 points.

Rep Ire vs Denmark Live on

Both results have pushed the Republic of Ireland into third but they will play Denmark on Monday, live on Sky Sports, in a straight shoot-out for qualification. Mick McCarthy's side will need a win to make it to Euro 2020 while Denmark will go through if they avoid defeat.

Victory for Switzerland away to Gibraltar will also see them qualify, while a draw would also suffice should the Republic of Ireland fail to win.

Coming up: November 18 - Gibraltar vs Switzerland, Republic of Ireland vs Denmark.

Group D P W D L Pts Denmark 7 4 3 0 15 Switzerland 7 4 2 1 14 Republic of Ireland 7 3 3 0 12 Georgia 8 2 2 4 8 Gibraltar 7 0 0 7 0

Group E - Wales set for Hungary showdown

Croatia booked their place at Euro 2020 and their 3-1 victory over Slovakia ensured that Wales' destiny was left in their hands.

2:34 Highlights of Wales' 2-0 win against Azerbaijan in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Wales' 2-0 win against Azerbaijan in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

After their 2-0 victory in Azerbaijan, Wales can qualify automatically for Euro 2020 with victory over Hungary in Tuesday's showdown in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

Wales vs Hungary Live on

There is still an outside chance that Slovakia could beat both Wales and Hungary to qualification, though they would need to beat Azerbaijan and hope for a draw between their qualification rivals.

Coming up: November 19 - Slovakia vs Azerbaijan, Wales vs Hungary.

Group E P W D L Pts Croatia 8 5 2 1 17 Hungary 7 4 0 3 12 Wales 7 3 2 2 11 Slovakia 7 3 1 3 10 Azerbaijan 7 0 1 6 1

Group F - Sweden seal final spot

Spain have sealed their place at Euro 2020 and will top the group, and the battle to join them is now over after Sweden beat Romania 2-0 on Friday evening.

Norway had earlier beaten the Faroe Islands 4-0 to keep their slim chances alive, but the Swedish victory in Bucharest ended theirs and Romania's hopes of qualification.

4:21 Highlights of Spain’s 7-0 win over Malta in Group F of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Spain’s 7-0 win over Malta in Group F of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Romania and Norway still have a chance to make Euro 2020 through the play-offs.

Coming up: November 18 - Malta vs Norway, Spain vs Romania, Sweden vs Faroe Islands.

Group F P W D L Pts Spain 9 7 2 0 23 Sweden 9 5 3 1 18 Romania 9 4 2 3 14 Norway 9 3 5 1 14 Faroe Islands 9 1 0 8 3 Malta 9 1 0 8 3

Group G - Austria qualify, North Macedonia in play-offs

With Poland's spot at Euro 2020 already secured, Austria booked their place at next summer's finals with a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia on Saturday, a result which ended Slovenia hopes of qualification. Israel's campaign came to an end with a 2-1 defeat at home to the group leaders, though they have the back up of a place in March's play-offs. Coming up: November 19 - Latvia vs Austria, North Macedonia vs Israel, Poland vs Slovenia.

Group G P W D L Pts Poland 9 7 1 1 22 Austria 9 6 1 2 19 Slovenia 9 4 2 3 14 North Macedonia 9 3 2 4 11 Israel 9 3 2 4 11 Latvia 9 0 0 9 0

Group H - Turkey and France through

France won 2-0 in Albania on Sunday night, which meant despite Turkey's victory by the same scoreline over Andorra, the French topped the group and Turkey finished second.

Both sides have therefore qualified for Euro 2020 ahead of Iceland, who finished third in the group

3:05 France booked their place at Euro 2020 after avoiding an upset, after coming from behind to beat Moldova 2-1 France booked their place at Euro 2020 after avoiding an upset, after coming from behind to beat Moldova 2-1

Iceland will compete in the play-offs in March, as they look to qualify for their second consecutive European Championships. Moldova, Albania and Andorra are all out of the tournament.

Group H P W D L Pts France 9 7 1 1 22 Turkey 9 6 2 1 20 Iceland 9 5 1 3 16 Albania 9 4 1 4 13 Andorra 9 1 1 7 4 Moldova 9 1 0 8 3

Group I - Belgium secure top spot

4:00 Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifier between Russia and Belgium Highlights of the Euro 2020 qualifier between Russia and Belgium

Belgium wrapped up top spot in Group I with a convincing 4-1 victory away in Russia on Saturday, maintaining their 100 per cent record in qualifying and ending Russia's hopes of nicking top spot.

Meanwhile, Scotland moved up to third in the group with victory in Cyprus and they can continue to build to March's play-off, which was secured by their Nations League win, when they host Kazakhstan in the final group game of a testing campaign.

3:09 Highlights of Scotland's 2-1 win over Cyrpus in Group I of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Scotland's 2-1 win over Cyrpus in Group I of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Coming up: November 19 - Belgium vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Russia, Scotland vs Kazakhstan.

Group I P W D L Pts Belgium 9 9 0 0 27 Russia 9 7 0 2 21 Scotland 9 4 0 5 12 Cyprus 9 3 1 5 10 Kazakhstan 9 3 1 5 10 San Marino 9 0 0 9 0

Group J - Finland make first major finals

Italy are the runaway winners of Group J but the big story is the qualification of Finland, who will be heading to their first major tournament after a 3-0 win against Liechtenstein on Friday.

Bosnia & Herzegovina can still qualify for Euro 2020 via the play-offs.

Coming up: November 18 - Greece vs Finland, Italy vs Armenia, Liechtenstein vs Bosnia & Herzegovina.