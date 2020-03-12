Coronavirus: FAI postpones all football activity until March 29

The Football Association of Ireland has postponed all football activity

The Football Association of Ireland has announced the postponement of all football activity until March 29 due to coronavirus concerns.

The FAI made the decision after a meeting in Dublin on Thursday with the Government, the Department of Health and stakeholders from other national sporting bodies.

The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the outbreak of coronavirus and in the best interests of players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis.

The FAI again met with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer's Association of Ireland, and continues to work with both bodies to help clubs and players.

The FAI remains in communication with the Department of Health and UEFA and will continue to follow all government guidelines.