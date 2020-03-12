Coronavirus: Wales vs USA on March 30 cancelled

Wales' friendly against the USA later this month has been cancelled

Wales' friendly match against the USA on March 30 has been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The news comes after the US Soccer Federation released a detailed document explaining the cancellation of upcoming matches, which includes the fixture with Ryan Giggs' side later this month.

Jonathan Ford, CEO of the FAW, said: "We are disappointed to see any postponement or cancellation of matches but understand that the health and safety of all fans, players and stakeholders are paramount."

At present, Wales' fixture with Austria at the Liberty Stadium on March 27 is still taking place.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇸 | The FAW can confirm that the upcoming match between Cymru v USA has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. #TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) March 12, 2020

In regards to tickets which have already been purchased, the FAW can confirm the following:

All bookings will receive a full refund for the face value of the tickets purchased.

Refunds will be processed over the next 14 working days and will be returned to each customer via the same method of payment as the original booking. For those who purchased via cash or cheque, they will be refunded via bank transfer.

Card refunds will be processed back to the credit or debit card used for the booking. If this card has expired and we are unable to complete the refund you will be contacted by a member of the ticketing team.

Tickets already received will be void and cannot be used for any future match.

FAW chiefs are continuing to monitor the situation closely with UEFA, the Welsh and UK Governments and related agencies.