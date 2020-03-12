Coronavirus: UEFA members to meet to discuss domestic and European club competitions
Senior UEFA figures want Champions League and Europa League suspended; Man City-Real Madrid tie in doubt; England's friendlies against Italy and Denmark under threat
Last Updated: 12/03/20 2:25pm
UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions, as well as Euro 2020, in the face of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Senior UEFA figures want the Champions League and Europa League suspended with the virus beginning to affect a number of the teams involved.
Tuesday's meeting, which will be held via video conference, will see the 55 member associations discuss whether this season's club competitions should be suspended and how that might affect Euro 2020, which is scheduled to begin on June 12.
UEFA said in a statement: "In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.
"Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.
"Further communication will be made following those meetings."
Man City-Real Madrid Champions League tie in doubt
Real Madrid are scheduled to face Manchester City at the Etihad in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, but the fixture now looks unlikely with their first-team squad placed in quarantine.
The players will self-isolate for 15 days after a member of the Spanish club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. They were also set to play in the Champions League on Tuesday, against Lyon in Turin.
England-Denmark friendly likely to be called off
England's international friendly against Denmark at Wembley in March is expected to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Danish FA has said.
It comes as the Danish FA has decided to stop all football activities in their country until March 29.
Europa League ties go ahead
Wolves are in Greece to play Olympiakos on Thursday evening in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie behind closed doors after UEFA rejected their request to postpone the fixture amid heightened coronavirus fears.
The Premier League club insisted the game poses an "unnecessary risk" as cases rise across Europe, and after the Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Manchester United are also scheduled to play on Thursday evening, against LASK in Austria behind closed doors.
Rangers are in action against Bayer Leverkusen, with ticket holders being allowed in to watch the game. It has already been confirmed that the return leg in Germany on March 19 will take place behind closed doors.
Coronavirus - key sporting developments
- Football postponements and latest across the leagues
- Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed "a few players" are being kept away from the squad after displaying coronavirus symptoms.
- The NBA season has been suspended "until further notice" after an unnamed player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, with the outbreak continuing to rip through the sporting schedule
- Lewis Hamilton has described the decision to continue as planned with this weekend's season-opening Australian GP, despite concerns over the coronavirus, as "very surprising". The McLaren team have subsequently withdrawn from the event.
- Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus but said he "is fine"
- The Danish football federation expects the friendly against England at Wembley later this month will be cancelled. The Danish federation says all domestic football activity will cease until March 29 at the earliest
- La Liga have suspended football fixtures for the next two matchdays
- The Premier League and English Football League have continued to indicate that they will follow government advice when it comes to postponements or playing matches behind closed doors.
- Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be in dialogue with the authorities over Saturday's match against Nottingham Forest, whose owner Evangelos Marinkis' positive diagnosis. Forest have confirmed that all players, staff and officers have tested negative for coronavirus
- Wolves' Europa League match against Olymiapkos is set to take place behind closed doors in Greece on Thursday night despite the Premier League club expressing their opposition. Manchester United's trip to LASK will also take place behind closed doors
- Inter's Europa League game on Thursday against Getafe has been postponed after the Spanish club said it wouldn't travel to Italy. Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League has also been called off. Serie A have advised the league's clubs not involved in UEFA competitions to suspend training for seven days