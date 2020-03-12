Coronavirus: UEFA members to meet to discuss domestic and European club competitions

The Champions League could be suspended

UEFA members will meet on Tuesday to discuss how best to proceed with domestic and European club competitions, as well as Euro 2020, in the face of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Senior UEFA figures want the Champions League and Europa League suspended with the virus beginning to affect a number of the teams involved.

Tuesday's meeting, which will be held via video conference, will see the 55 member associations discuss whether this season's club competitions should be suspended and how that might affect Euro 2020, which is scheduled to begin on June 12.

UEFA said in a statement: "In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.

"Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.

"Further communication will be made following those meetings."

Real Madrid are scheduled to face Manchester City at the Etihad in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, but the fixture now looks unlikely with their first-team squad placed in quarantine.

The players will self-isolate for 15 days after a member of the Spanish club's basketball team, who they share a training ground with, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. They were also set to play in the Champions League on Tuesday, against Lyon in Turin.

England's international friendly against Denmark at Wembley in March is expected to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Danish FA has said.

It comes as the Danish FA has decided to stop all football activities in their country until March 29.

More on this story

Wolves are in Greece to play Olympiakos on Thursday evening in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie behind closed doors after UEFA rejected their request to postpone the fixture amid heightened coronavirus fears.

The Premier League club insisted the game poses an "unnecessary risk" as cases rise across Europe, and after the Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Manchester United are also scheduled to play on Thursday evening, against LASK in Austria behind closed doors.

Rangers are in action against Bayer Leverkusen, with ticket holders being allowed in to watch the game. It has already been confirmed that the return leg in Germany on March 19 will take place behind closed doors.