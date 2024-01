AFCON: Sky Sports to show every Africa Cup of Nations match from tournament in Ivory Coast including final

Every game of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from January 13, up to and including the final on February 11.

Many Premier League players are set to take part in the tournament, which is being held in Ivory Coast, including Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Cameroon's Andre Onana, Ghana's Mohammed Kudus, and Senegal's Pape Sarr and Nicolas Jackson.

Also set to feature are Senegal's Sadio Mane plus Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Guinea's Sehrou Guirassy, who have both been linked with Premier League moves.

Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on January 13, we take a look at some of the best goals from AFCON 2022 featuring Sadio Mane, Andre Ayew, Achraf Hakimi and more!

The group stages start with hosts Ivory Coast facing Guinea-Bissau, with 24 teams playing in the tournament as holders Senegal look to retain their title.

AFCON will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix, and will also be available to stream through NOW.

Fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and the evolving stories from the tournament on Sky Sports' digital and social channels.

When does the tournament start and where is it?

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, Fulham pair Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey test their knowledge on African players in the Premier League

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starts on Saturday January 13 with Ivory Coast hosting the finals for the second time.

The hosts get things under way when they take on Guinea-Bissau in Abidjan.

The 34th edition of tournament will last two days short of a month and end where it began - at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium - on Sunday February 11.

What are the groups?

Image: Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate kisses the AFCON trophy after his country's triumph in 2022

The 24 teams taking part have been split into six groups of four.

Here's the line-up...

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

The top two teams in each group and the four best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the last 16.

The venues...

Five hosts cities have been chosen with six stadiums used for the tournament.

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (capacity 60,000)

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (33,000)

Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (20,000)

Stade de la Paix, Bouake (40,000)

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (20,000)

Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (20,000)

Fixtures and schedule...

Group stage

Saturday January 13

Group A: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Sunday January 14

Group A: Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (2pm)

Group B: Egypt vs Mozambique - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

Group B: Ghana vs Cape Verde - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Monday January 15

Group C: Senegal vs The Gambia - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (2pm)

Group C: Cameroon vs Guinea - Yamoussoukro (5pm)

Group D: Algeria vs Angola - Stade de la Paix, Bouake (8pm)

Tuesday January 16

Group D: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania - Bouake (2pm)

Group E: Tunisia vs Namibia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (5pm)

Group E: Mali vs South Africa - Korhogo (8pm)

Wednesday January 17

Group F: Morocco vs Tanzania - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (5pm)

Group F: DR Congo vs Zambia - San Pedro (8pm)

Thursday January 18

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (2pm)

Group A: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

Group B: Egypt vs Ghana - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Friday January 19

Group B: Cape Verde vs Mozambique - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (2pm)

Group C: Senegal vs Cameroon - Yamoussoukro (5pm)

Group C: Guinea vs The Gambia - Yamoussoukro (8pm)

Saturday January 20

Group D: Algeria vs Burkina Faso - Bouake (2pm)

Group D: Mauritania vs Angola - Bouake (5pm)

Group E: Tunisia vs Mali - Korhogo (8pm)

Sunday January 21

Group F: Morocco vs DR Congo - San Pedro (2pm)

Group F: Zambia vs Tanzania - San Pedro (5pm)

Group E: South Africa vs Namibia - Korhogo (8pm)

Monday January 22

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

Group B: Cape Verde vs Egypt - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Group B: Mozambique vs Ghana - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Tuesday January 23

Group C: The Gambia vs Cameroon - Bouake (5pm)

Group C: Guinea vs Senegal - Yamoussoukro (5pm)

Group D: Angola vs Burkina Faso - Yamoussoukro (8pm)

Group D: Mauritania vs Algeria - Bouake (8pm)

Wednesday January 24

Group E: Namibia vs Mali - San Pedro (5pm)

Group E: South Africa vs Tunisia - Korhogo (5pm)

Group F: Tanzania vs DR Congo - Korhogo (8pm)

Group F: Zambia vs Morocco - San Pedro (8pm)

Second round

Saturday January 27

SR1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F - Bouake (5pm)

SR2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Sunday January 28

SR3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

SR4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place -San Pedro (8pm)

Monday January 29

SR5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D -Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

SR6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F - Yamoussoukro (8pm)

Tuesday January 30

SR7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place - Korhogo (5pm)

SR8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place - San Pedro (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday February 2

QF1: Winner SR2 vs Winner RS1 - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

QF2: Winner SR4 vs Winner SR3 - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Saturday February 3

QF3: Winner SR7 vs Winner RS6 - Bouake (5pm)

QF4: Winner SR5 vs Winner SR8 - Yamoussoukro (8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday February 7

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 - Bouake (5pm)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2 - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday February 10

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Final

Sunday February 11

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)