AFCON and Asian Cup: Which Scottish Premiership clubs are hit hardest by call ups?

Scottish clubs will lose a total of 15 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Asian Cup.

Celtic are the hardest hit, with five players selected for international duty including Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda who are in Japan's Asian Cup squad - with Kyogo Furuhashi missing out.

Hyeon-Gyu Oh and Hyun-Jun Yang are in Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea squad, while Marco Tilio - who has made just two appearances under Brendan Rodgers - is in Australia's squad for the tournament.

There is a strong Scottish Premiership representation in Australia's squad with Hearts' Kye Rowles and Nathan Atkinson, plus St Mirren's Kyle Baccus included too.

Image: St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (left) and Hearts' Nathaniel Atkinson (right) are going to the Asian Cup with Australia

Hibernian will be missing four players - two of whom are also in Australia's squad with Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller named.

Hibs will also be without Rocky Bushiri who has been selected by DR Congo and Joe Wollacott as he joins up with the Ghana squad.

Image: Australian duo Lewis Miller (left) and Martin Boyle (right) are among four Hibs players selected for international duty in January

Rangers will be missing Abdallah Sima, with the in-form forward joining the Senegal squad after the Gers' final Scottish Premiership game before the winter break.

Two other SPFL players have been called up, with Forfar Athletic's Roberto Nditi selected by Tanzania, while fellow defender Frankie Musonda of Ayr United is in the Zambia squad.

Top-flight clubs are not in action from January 3 until January 19 when the Scottish Cup fourth-round kicks off, while Scottish Premiership games resume from January 23.

AFCON runs from January 13 to February 11, while the Asian Cup starts a day before on January 12, running until February 10.

