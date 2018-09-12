England squad has 'unbelievable talent', says Paul Gascoigne

0:25 Paul Gascoigne has spoken of his pride in Gareth Southgate and insists the England manager has 'incredible talent' at his disposal Paul Gascoigne has spoken of his pride in Gareth Southgate and insists the England manager has 'incredible talent' at his disposal

Paul Gascoigne has lavished praise on Gareth Southgate, insisting the England boss has got the national team "playing football the way football is supposed to be played".

In the build-up to Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Switzerland in Leicester, Southgate described Gascoigne as a "unique talent", and admitted England have struggled to find a game-changing player of a similar ilk in recent years.

Gazza was a guest at the King Power Stadium and speaking after the game, the ex-Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder said he is "proud" of his former international team-mate.

"Gareth Southgate has got England playing football the way football is supposed to be played," Gascoigne said.

Southgate and Gascoigne were former international team-mates

"The way they pass the ball around - they are young, they're strong and there's unbelievable talent there in the England team. Unbelievable.

"Gareth as a manager, I'm proud of him. I said before [to him] the game, 'Gareth, I'm proud of you'. I'm thankful for what he did for me, what he said about me, [calling me the] best player in the world in 50 years. I'm 51, so I must have been good at one years of age!"