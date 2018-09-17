Troy Deeney: What I can bring to England team

1:36 Troy Deeney speaks openly about what he could bring to the England set-up Troy Deeney speaks openly about what he could bring to the England set-up

Troy Deeney insists he would offer Gareth Southgate's England a "different dimension", and says his mentality would also bring benefits off the pitch.

Deeney is uncapped for England, despite registering a total of 44 Premier League goals and assists since the 2015/16 season, the fifth-highest tally of any Englishman.

England boss Southgate has praised the 30-year-old's qualities in recent weeks, but admitted the "next forward players that I see that should be challenging are some of the younger ones."

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Deeney respects Southgate's stance, but says he offers a different angle, and that his influence is not just restricted to the pitch.

Asked what he could bring, Deeney said: "The clear thing is a target man. Whenever I've watched England you've had your Andy Carrolls, Peter Crouchs, Teddy Sheringhams. You've had that different style of striker.

"At the moment I think we're going very much in the same mould, and if Kane is not available we'll go with someone with a similar type of build, who will run in behind and get you more chances.

"I just think I offer a different dimension. And it's being a cheerleader when you're not playing. Are you going to offer different things in terms of mentality? I think that's what separates me from a lot of people, mentality and leadership."

Deeney, who has previously revealed he rejected invitations to play for Jamaica, has not ruled out a future call-up to the England squad, and says he is happy if his name continues to be brought up in the debate.

England manager Gareth Southgate says he is looking to youth for the future

"I respected [Southgate's stance], and I'm glad my name has been brought into the conversation.

"I respect his decision because at least he has come out and said this is what I want, this is what I want to do, and any player has to say: 'Fair play.' He got to the semi-final of a World Cup, so it's not as if he's doing a bad job at the minute."

"I've just got to keep scoring, keep delivering performances so that this debate keeps rumbling on, so at some point he might say: 'Let's try him in this friendly and see how it goes.'"