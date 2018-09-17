Troy Deeney: What I can bring to England team
Deeney has registered 44 Premier League goals and assists combined since 2015/16
Last Updated: 17/09/18 11:36pm
Troy Deeney insists he would offer Gareth Southgate's England a "different dimension", and says his mentality would also bring benefits off the pitch.
Deeney is uncapped for England, despite registering a total of 44 Premier League goals and assists since the 2015/16 season, the fifth-highest tally of any Englishman.
England boss Southgate has praised the 30-year-old's qualities in recent weeks, but admitted the "next forward players that I see that should be challenging are some of the younger ones."
Speaking on Monday Night Football, Deeney respects Southgate's stance, but says he offers a different angle, and that his influence is not just restricted to the pitch.
Asked what he could bring, Deeney said: "The clear thing is a target man. Whenever I've watched England you've had your Andy Carrolls, Peter Crouchs, Teddy Sheringhams. You've had that different style of striker.
Should @T_Deeney be in the @England team? 🏴— Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) September 17, 2018
Highlights and report as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scores superb first-half goal before Murray's late leveller here: https://t.co/rJcs35VeyU
Watch his Q&A live on @SkySportsPL now! pic.twitter.com/8gDavAwDPy
"At the moment I think we're going very much in the same mould, and if Kane is not available we'll go with someone with a similar type of build, who will run in behind and get you more chances.
"I just think I offer a different dimension. And it's being a cheerleader when you're not playing. Are you going to offer different things in terms of mentality? I think that's what separates me from a lot of people, mentality and leadership."
Deeney, who has previously revealed he rejected invitations to play for Jamaica, has not ruled out a future call-up to the England squad, and says he is happy if his name continues to be brought up in the debate.
"I respected [Southgate's stance], and I'm glad my name has been brought into the conversation.
"I respect his decision because at least he has come out and said this is what I want, this is what I want to do, and any player has to say: 'Fair play.' He got to the semi-final of a World Cup, so it's not as if he's doing a bad job at the minute."
"I've just got to keep scoring, keep delivering performances so that this debate keeps rumbling on, so at some point he might say: 'Let's try him in this friendly and see how it goes.'"