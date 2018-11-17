Dele Alli set to start on bench for England's Nations League match against Croatia

England midfielder Dele Alli will not be in the starting XI for the Nations League match against Croatia, according to Sky sources

Gareth Southgate is set to leave out Dele Alli for England's crunch Nations League match against Croatia on Sunday, according to Sky sources.

Alli has only recently returned from injury, but was fit to play an hour of the victory over the USA on Thursday.

However, he looks likely to be left out of the starting XI for the game against Croatia, live on Sky Sports, with both teams still capable of either reaching the semi-finals or being relegated from the group.

With so much at stake, Southgate is understood to favour starting both Eric Dier and Jordan Henderson in a three-man midfield, with Ross Barkley alongside them after his strong form for Chelsea.

Alli (left) played 57 minutes in England's 3-0 win over the USA on Thursday

There is also no place for Jesse Lingard, another player who has come back from injury in recent weeks and started against the US.

Instead, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling are set to flank captain Harry Kane in a front-three.

Ross Barkley is set to start ahead of Alli at Wembley against Croatia on Sunday

In defence, Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw are expected to be the starting full-backs, with John Stones and Joe Gomez - who was an injury doubt - the centre-halves. Jordan Pickford will start in goal.

If Southgate lines up as expected, England will have five changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Croatia in the semi-finals of this summer's World Cup.