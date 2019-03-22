Eric Dier ruled out of Montenegro vs England European Qualifier with muscular injury

Eric Dier was injured early in England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic

Eric Dier has been ruled out of England's European Qualifier against Montenegro with a muscular injury picked up against the Czech Republic on Friday.

Dier needed treatment after he was fouled by Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek 13 minutes into England's Group A match at Wembley, with the score at 0-0.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was warmly applauded by the Wembley crowd as he came out for an early warm-up on the sidelines while Dier received treatment.

Despite trying to continue, Dier limped off to be substituted after 16 minutes with England boss Gareth Southgate electing to replace him with Ross Barkley and make Rice wait for his England debut.

Eric Dier limped off at Wembley and will now miss their match against Montenegro on Monday

England's face Montenegro on Monday evening and Southgate confirmed he expected Dier to leave the national team's squad and return to his club side.

The England manager told Sky Sports News: "I think he will go back to his club. Hopefully not to serious, bit of a muscular injury but he won't be right for our second game."

Tottenham's first match after the international break sees them travel to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool next Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Asked whether Dier's absence would mean he would call up a player from the England U21s, Southgate added: "No, we will have a look [to] just see everyone else in the morning and assess.

"The preference would be to go with the players that we have got but if we lose any more [players] then we will review that."