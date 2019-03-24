Jordan Henderson not thinking about 50th England cap ahead of Montenegro game

0:59 England manager Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson remains a key member of the squad who makes other players perform better England manager Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson remains a key member of the squad who makes other players perform better

Jordan Henderson says he is a proud man as he prepares to make his 50th international appearance but the midfielder will only reflect on his England career when his playing days are over.

Henderson was at hometown club Sunderland when he was handed his international debut by former England boss Fabio Capello in a friendly against France almost eight-and-a-half years ago.

If the Liverpool captain takes to the field during England's Group A European Qualifier against Montenegro on Monday night, he will become just the 59th player to earn a 50th cap.

"I'm obviously very proud to play for my country that many times, but the type of person I am [means] I'm not really thinking about it too much," Henderson said.

Henderson looks certain to start with Eric Dier ruled out through injury

"Maybe when I finish my career I can look back, but at the minute I just want to concentrate on doing my best for the team, playing as many times as I can for my country, and giving my everything.

"When I finish my career I can look back and then decide if it was good or not."

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was the last Englishman to reach the 50-cap milestone back in 2016, and boss Gareth Southgate says Henderson's standout quality is his ability to improve the team-mates he shares a pitch with.

"We believe only 59 players have achieved so it's a relatively small club and a great honour [for Jordan]. That requires huge commitment to playing for England first and foremost." Southgate said.

Gareth Southgate says Henderson has been hugely important for England in recent years

"Then I think on a personal level, Jordan has qualities as a player which I think have been underappreciated at times. He's such an important player for us and has been for the last couple of managers as well.

"I think everybody values the fact that he has a winning mentality. I think good players make others players play well so it's not just about your own performance but the impact and effect you have on others."