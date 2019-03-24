Gareth Southgate plans to continue England youth movement even if Montenegro crowd hostile

0:59 England manager Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson remains a key member of the squad who makes other players perform better. England manager Gareth Southgate says Jordan Henderson remains a key member of the squad who makes other players perform better.

England boss Gareth Southgate says his side for Monday's European Qualifier in Montenegro will again have a youthful look - despite the prospect of a hostile environment.

Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole were verbally abused and targeted with missiles when England travelled to Podgorica for a World Cup qualifier in 2013 and a similarly tough atmosphere is expected.

The current England side beat the Czech Republic 5-0 on Friday night at Wembley with Jadon Sancho starting and his fellow top prospects Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi coming off the bench.

Declan Rice could be in line for a first England start on Monday night

And, asked if he would hesitate to play his young stars in less welcoming surrounds, Southgate said: "No hesitation.

"This is part of their education and to be a top team we've got to adapt to every environment we go into.

"Friday at Wembley is always a different experience to going away from home in a qualifier, which is always difficult.

"But the only way the team can learn and improve is by going through these experiences."

Eric Dier was in the line-up against the Czechs but will miss out on Monday due to injury - meaning West Ham midfielder Rice could be in line for a first England start.

Gareth Southgate says he will have 'no hesitation' in fielding his young stars in Podgorica on Monday night

Southgate said: "We are always looking at the balance of the team, what is best to get a result.

"The make-up of the side will get the best out of the players we have here and available and I think we will have a very strong team out.

"Declan came into the game the other night, which was a great way for him to gain some experience of international football, so he is another one I would have no hesitation in starting."