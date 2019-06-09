Switzerland v England player ratings

So who impressed for the Three Lions during their third place play-off in the Nations League against Switzerland?

England were deserved victors, but were made to wait for their win after being taken to penalties by the Swiss.

Here's how each player performed...

England

Jordan Pickford - 7

Only forced into one save in the first half, a comfortable stop from Freuler, but at full-stretch to deny Xhaka with a fine stop after the break. Distribution was good throughout and sparked move for Kane's chip against the bar. An interesting suggestion from Gary Neville that Pickford may be better suited to international football than club. He certainly takes a well-hit penalty...

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8

Excellent despite a shaky start which saw him misplace an early pass and allow a ball from Gomez go under his foot for a throw. But after that, Alexander-Arnold became England's chief creator. He produced two wonderful first-half crosses which Sterling and Alli should have scored from, and continued after the break, curling the ball in for Kane to head wide, and almost teed up Wilson in extra-time. Is he now England's first-choice right-back?

⭐️ Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contribution for @England today

119 touches

79 passes

18 crosses (all other players had 22 between them)

Joe Gomez - 7

Replaced John Stones in the starting line-up and was composed in defence and took no risks with his passing, completing all of his 47 passes in the first half. Skipped past Seferovic to start the move which led to Swiss hitting their own post and posed an additional threat with his long throws.

Harry Maguire - 7

Misplaced several passes on Thursday and did the same in the first-half here, including one hospital pass for Rose which forced him into a foul which saw him booked. Battled hard, though, and pulled off a last-ditch block to deny Seferovic before showing impressive composure in his own box to escape Freuler. Took England's first penalty in the shoot-out and smashed it in.

Danny Rose - 7

Booked for a late challenge on Mbabu after Maguire had sold him short and had a good battle with Fernandes who was keen to close him down. Whipped in a cracking cross which Schar turned onto his own post. Replaced midway through the second-half by Kyle Walker.

Eric Dier - 6

Solid. Nutmegged by Shaqiri in the opening moments but settled into his role at the base of a midfield diamond, regularly dropping deep to split the centre-backs and help out with England's play from the back. Headed a corner just wide in extra-time.

Fabian Delph - 6

Tidy without being spectacular or particularly dangerous to Switzerland. Worked hard in the midfield and tried to keep the ball moving into England's more threatening attackers but didn't convince he is England's long-term answer in the middle of the park.

Raheem Sterling - 5

If only he had his shooting boots on: Missed two glaring chances in normal time, scuffing a shot straight at the keeper when put through one-on-one by Kane and then missing the ball completely from Alexander-Arnold's low cross on 29 minutes. Also made a mess of an England counter when team-mates were rushing forward to support him in the first-half before mis-controlling on the edge of the box when fed by Alli after the break. Went on to head over under pressure and then miscue another aerial attempt in extra-time before hitting the bar with a free-kick.

Jesse Lingard - 6

Picked up a yellow card for a foul on Xhaka during a below-par first-half but showed flashes after the break. Became more influential as the game wore on and he drifted inside, combining well with Wilson in extra-time to create an opening for Sterling.

Dele Alli - 8

Played at the tip of the diamond and found himself in good areas. Headed Alexander-Arnold's pinpoint cross over from six yards 10 minutes before half-time and knew he'd missed a big chance but was at the heart of England's best play in the second period. Consistently dangerous in the air too: Headed against the bar in the build-up to Wilson's disallowed goal and then drew a stunning stop from Sommer in extra-time. Where was he on Thursday?

Harry Kane - 7

Restored to the starting line-up and hit the bar inside two minutes with a clever chip before playing Sterling in for a shot at goal on 14 minutes. Dropped deep to link play well throughout although may feel he should have done better with a second-half header from Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Substitutes

Kyle Walker - 5

May find himself behind Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order come September and came on for Rose at left-back. Dallied on the ball when England were on the attack which nearly sparked a Swiss counter and a wayward cross in extra-time jarred against the quality his young team-mate had shown from wide areas.

Callum Wilson - 6

England's match-winner and super sub - or so he thought. It wasn't the finest goal he'll ever score but his bundled effort from three yards appeared to have made the difference until his celebrations were cruelly cut short by a VAR check which adjudged he had a hold of Akanji.

Jadon Sancho - n/a

Came on too late and had no real opportunities to run at pace at the opposition.

Ross Barkley - n/a

Straight onto corner-kick duty but was unable to conjure up the decisive opening.

Switzerland

Yann Sommer - 8

Superb finger-tip save to parry Kane's early chip onto the bar and then was thankful Sterling scuffed his one-on-one chance straight at him. Didn't have a lot to do for long periods, with England firing off target, but handling was assured when called upon then produced a stunning full-stretch save to deny Alli in extra-time.

Kevin Mbabu - 6

Sent a good early chance over the bar but dangerous and energetic going forwards, dribbling past Rose just before the break.

Nico Elvedi - 6

Didn't look overly troubled for much of normal time but he and his centre-backs lost out several times in the air in the penalty box and only wasteful England finishing let them off the hook.

Manuel Akanji - 6

Had a physical battle with Kane throughout the afternoon but gave as good as he got. Was out-muscled by Wilson for England's 'goal' at the end of normal time but VAR came to his rescue.

Remo Freuler - 7

Warmed Pickford's hands with a well-struck volley at the England keeper 10 minutes in. Stretched Alexander-Arnold soon after. He looked after the ball impeccably, completing all of his passes in the first half, and after the break continued to be adventurous, combining well with Rodriguez down the left.

Haris Seferovic - 6

Shot from distance dragged wide early on and then denied with goal at his mercy by Maguire's last-ditch block just before the break. But England did well to limit the amount of balls into Switzerland's chief striker and he was withdrawn in extra-time after a fruitless afternoon.

Granit Xhaka - 6

Dragged a tame shot wide midway through the first half but anchored the Swiss midfield well and didn't shy away from a physical battle with several England attackers. Could have won it in stoppage time but saw his shot blocked and then booked for bringing down Sterling on the edge of the box in extra-time.

Ricardo Rodriguez - 6

Quiet first-half from Switzerland's goalscorer against Portugal. Put a handful of crosses into the England box but did better after the break, linking up with Freuler.

Edimilson Fernandes - 7

Pressed Rose intensely with success in the first half and a roulette away from Delph drew 'oohs' and 'ahhs' from all around the ground. An impressive performance from the West Ham man.

Fabian Schar - 6

Played a couple of dangerous passes forwards and through the England defence in the opening 45 minutes but was at his most dangerous facing his own goal in the second half when he diverted a Rose cross onto this own post.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 5

Switzerland's playmaker seemed off the pace - his attempted dribbles and through balls not quite coming off. He was bundled off the ball after an attempted roulette and dispossessed by Delph in the second half, which summed up his afternoon.

Substitutes

Denis Zakaria - 6

Struggled to impose himself on the game after coming on, but came close to sparking a Swiss counter when closing down Walker and dispossessed the England defender again in a dangerous area in extra-time.

Steven Zuber - 6

Should have done better when the ball came to him in the box but dragged a weak shot wide but came up with a couple of nice flicks in midfield to get Switzerland moving forwards.

Josip Drmic - 5

Came on with England in the ascendancy and barring a header clear from a corner and some chasing in the middle of the park, had little influence until the penalty shoot-out when his saved kick was decisive.

Noah Okafor - n/a

Did well to provide an outlet on the wing for Switzerland to escape the England pressure late on.

