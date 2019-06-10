England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he has learnt from off-field mistakes

Jordan Pickford celebrates scoring a penalty in England's win over Switzerland

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he has learned from his off-field mistakes, following his penalty shootout heroics for England.

Pickford secured a third-place finish for England in the inaugural UEFA Nations League with a stunning spot-kick and save to beat Switzerland on Sunday, as he continues to firmly establish himself as his country's number one.

However, the 25-year-old had a difficult season on the pitch for Everton and off the pitch, following a fracas outside a bar in April after watching former club Sunderland lose the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth but Pickford feels he has learned from this mistake.

Pickford said: "It was just one of them, I don't think there is much more to say. You learn from everything, how to become a man and grow.

"I've got a little baby now and life has changed so with the little baby and my missus it is a totally different lifestyle now and it is great.

"I think the main thing about it is that I am a normal lad - but then sometimes you have got to realise you are not a normal lad, you are an England footballer.

"I just want to be a normal lad but you have got to realise certain situations but you learn from it like you learn from everything.

"So you move on from that and after that incident, I pushed on at the end of the season, a lot of clean sheets. It just shows my character."

Pickford saved Josip Drmic's spot-kick to secure third place in the Nations League for England

Pickford's ferocious penalty kick was the first he has taken in a competitive match and despite telling Sky Sports he was nervous before the shot, he has never doubted himself between the sticks.

He added: "I think you always learn and always mature in every game - whether it is club or international level.

"For me, I've always been decent. I made my debut against Germany, a 23-year-old playing in goal for England. What a moment and I kept a clean sheet.

"I think I started on the front foot and there has been a lot of pressure but I don't feel pressure, I just want to go and express myself and do the best for the nation and for the team.

"If that is keeping clean sheets and keeping them well. I don't feel any pressure and just feel I can get better and better."