England are best in the world says Kosovo boss Bernard Challandes

Kosovo’s flamboyant manager Bernard Challandes says his team is not afraid of playing an England side he describes as the "best in world football".

The 68-year-old Swiss coach delivered a press conference to remember on Sunday as he emphatically described his "crazy pressing" style of play that has seen Kosovo make an unbeaten start in their European qualifying campaign.

There was no repeat of Sunday's scenes when he addressed the media on Monday, but Challandes insisted he is aware of the scale of the challenge facing Kosovo, who have only been a recognised footballing nation for three years.

"We are Kosovo and we are here against one of the best teams in the world, in my opinion the best team in the world," he told reporters ahead of Tuesday night's clash in Southampton.

Kosovo are unbeaten in their last 15 matches

"I think it is in my philosophy that if we don't dream it is unnecessary to play such games, we should dream and do all that is possible to disturb England.

"I will see tomorrow because with Kosovo we are a young federation, never have we played against such an opponent.

"For me as a coach it is not easy to have a good mix for the evaluation of this game.

"If I say 'we come to win', I think a lot of people think that is pretentious; if I say 'it is not possible to win against England', I must change my job.

"Never did we think after four games that we play for the first place here in England.

"It is clear for me it will be a very, very hard game but it is a possibility for our very young team to show what is a very, very high level."

Challandes conceded Kosovo will come up against some top players when they line up against England at St Mary's but says he does not intend to simply try and defend.

Asked about the form of Harry Kane - who hit a hat-trick in England's win over Bulgaria on Saturday - Challandes said: "Harry Kane and (Raheem) Sterling and (Marcus) Rashford and, and, and, and, and...!

"For me it is a wonderful team but I have only this way in my head - I don't want to say to my team, 'OK, we stay in our own half and defend, defend, defend' - I hope we can play and be an opponent, not a big opponent but an opponent with intensity."