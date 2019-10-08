England's road to Euro 2020 glory

Will Harry Kane captain England to a Euro 2020 triumph?

England are on the brink of Euro 2020 qualification - but what steps must they take to achieve a dream Wembley final win next summer?

After near-misses at the World Cup and Nations League finals, Gareth Southgate will be hoping it's third time lucky for him and his squad, as they edge towards a third shot at silverware in consecutive summers.

Here's what they still have to do to make it to Euro 2020 - and what will await them at the tournament, should they qualify…

When is Euro 2020? Euro 2020 takes place between June 12 - July 12

What do England need to confirm qualification?

Three points against Czech Republic on Friday will be enough to guarantee England their place in next year's finals. Even without that, victory in Bulgaria on Monday would also seal qualification before the end of the international break.

Raheem Sterling scored his first England hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Czech Republic

However, England are in such a commanding position that even if they weren't to achieve that total, their final two qualifiers in November, against Montenegro (h) and Kosovo (a), would offer another chance to get over the line if necessary.

When is the draw and how does it work?

The draw for the finals will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30, with group games set to be played in 12 stadiums across 12 European countries.

Wembley will host seven Euro 2020 matches, including both semi-finals and the final

Group A: Rome and Baku

Rome and Baku Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen

Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest

Amsterdam and Bucharest Group D: London and Glasgow

London and Glasgow Group E : Bilbao and Dublin

: Bilbao and Dublin Group F: Munich and Budapest

Because each group has been assigned two stadiums and host nations play two of their three group games at home, we know England will go into Group D. As well as Wembley, their other group game will take place at Hampden Park, as Glasgow is the other host city assigned to Group D.

With that in mind, Southgate and England supporters can start to plot a potential route to the final…

What's England's potential run to the final next summer?

If England were to win Group D, they would play a Round of 16 match at the Dublin Arena in Dublin against the second-placed team from Group F. With Munich and Budapest hosting fixtures in Group F, Germany or Hungary could lie in wait, should they qualify.

Win their last-16 clash and England will be on their way to Rome to play their quarter-final in the Olympic Stadium. The winners of Group E - which is set to include Spain - will be on a similar path.

Then it's back home to Wembley, which is hosting both semi-finals and the final…

Will England make it to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley?

Should England not top their group, a Round of 16 trip to Copenhagen is on the cards, with a potential quarter-final in St Petersburg.

If England were to finish as one of the best third-placed teams, Bilbao and Munich would host their knockout ties.