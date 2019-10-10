Burnley defender James Tarkowski 'desperate' for England return

James Tarkowski says he is playing well enough to be included in the England squad

James Tarkowski admits he was disappointed not to be included in the England squad for the upcoming matches against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The Burnley defender won his second cap last September against Switzerland - before hernia problems and a difficult run for the Clarets saw him drop out of the picture.

Despite a strong second half of last season and impressive form this term - which has helped Burnley to seventh place in the Premier League table - Tarkowski continues to be overlooked.

The 26-year-old said: "I am disappointed, I want to be involved.

"I feel like I'm playing really well. I'm at full fitness levels, playing every minute possible in games, and I feel like I'm performing the best I have done for Burnley.

"But it's the England manager's decision to pick the players he feels suit his system, so I'm not going to cry about it and get all upset.

Burnley are seventh in the Premier League after a promising start to the season

"I'm just going to crack on with my game and enjoy myself when I'm playing."

England boss Gareth Southgate has selected Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings and young Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori in his squad for the two Euro

Tarkowski added: "I'm happy with my performances and that's all I can do.

"I'm a footballer and I want to play football, whether that's being a part of the squad for England, starting for England or playing for Burnley.

"I'm desperate to be back involved in the England squad but, for now, I'm happy in the Burnley one. We're performing well as a team and I want to improve on my own performances.

"I'm not going to starting whinging about not being involved, it's the manager's job to pick the players.

"He's decided that he doesn't want me in the squad, so that's fair enough."