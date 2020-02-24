England's Euro 2021 fixtures and potential route to the final

England Women's route to the final could take them to six different grounds

The stadiums and schedule for Euro 2021 has now been confirmed. Hosts England are guaranteed a spot, so how could they go all the way to lift the trophy on home soil?

The rest of the teams hoping to make it to the tournament in the summer of 2021 are yet to be confirmed,

Group stage

July 7 - Group A, England vs A2 (Old Trafford)

July 12 - Group A, England vs A3 (AmEx Stadium)

July 16 - Group A, A4 vs England (St Mary's)

Top two from each group go through to quarter-finals

Quarter-finals

If England win Group A...

July 21 - Quarter-final 1: Group A winner vs Group B runner- up (AmEx Stadium)

If England come second in Group A...

July 22 - Quarter-final 2: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (Brentford Community Stadium)

Semi-finals

If England win Group A and win their quarter-final...

July 27 - Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 3 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner (Bramall Lane)

If England come second in Group A and win their quarter-final...

July 28 - Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 2 winner (stadium.mk)

Final

August 1 - Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner (Wembley Stadium)

When is the draw made?

Once qualifying is concluded later this year, the draw for the finals to find where the 15 teams joining England will be placed in their groups will be made on November 6.