Jamie Vardy: Would he consider England return?

Jamie Vardy has not ruled out returning to England duty - but confirmed he hasn't held any talks with national team boss Gareth Southgate.

Vardy withdrew himself from England selection in August 2018, telling Southgate he would only return if there was an injury crisis.

Fast forward 18 months and England's first-choice strikers - Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford - are touch and go for Euro 2020, prompting renewed speculation about whether Vardy would consider an England return.

"Who knows?" Vardy told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview. "Gareth and I were both agreed that the door would still be open for whatever reason and then we would sit down and have a talk about it [if needed].

"We've not had the chat or anything yet and nothing has been spoken about. The lads (Kane and Rashford) are out injured, but they're looking to be back in time. So only time will tell."

Vardy returned to scoring form on Monday Night Football, netting twice in Leicester's emphatic 4-0 victory.

Vardy had missed the previous two Leicester games with a minor calf injury, which struck following a nine-game scoring drought.

Before that, however, Vardy had been enjoying a prolific campaign, with many observers convinced his domestic form was linked to his absence from the international scene.

"I'm not going to lie, I've had a few extra days off in the international breaks so I've been able to switch off completely from football and it is always beneficial sometimes," said Vardy.

"Knowing that when you get back it's constant again, it's 100 per cent football every day so it's one of those things that has benefited me."

