Coronavirus: Tammy Abraham's birthday party 'breached rule of six', FA investigating

The Football Association is investigating a report claiming Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho attended a party in breach of coronavirus regulations.
Footage was shared by The Sun newspaper which appeared to show Chelsea forward Abraham and fellow footballers Chilwell and Sancho at a party in London with more than six people on Saturday evening.
- Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Saka earn first England call-ups
- Jones, Tanganga earn first England U21 call-ups
The party was reportedly organised as a surprise for Abraham's 23rd birthday but it broke the "rule of six".
People in England are limited to gathering in groups of six or fewer when meeting people they do not live with - one of the government's guidelines designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Abraham told the newspaper: "I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.
"Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.
"All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."
The Sun quoted a FA spokesperson as saying: "There will be no change to the England team at this stage."
The FA confirmed to Sky Sports News it is aware of the alleged incident and is scheduled to issue a squad update on Monday evening.
Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho was reportedly present despite missing his club's game against SC Freiburg on the same day. He has been absent from Dortmund training recently due to a "respiratory illness" but has tested negative for coronavirus.
Sky Sports News has contacted Dortmund and Chelsea about the incident but has not yet received a reply. It is understood Chelsea will be reminding all players of the need to abide by social distancing rules.
The development comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols while with the England squad in Iceland.
Gareth Southgate's side will assemble on Monday in a bio-secure bubble ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark the following Sunday and Wednesday.