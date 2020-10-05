Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho out of Wales fixture

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England’s game against Wales on Thursday.

The FA is continuing its investigation into the players' attendance at a party on Saturday night, which broke the government's coronavirus rules.

Sky Sports News has been told that England manager Gareth Southgate is furious that the players have apparently breached the rules.

Sancho, Abraham and Chilwell have all apologised and said they will learn from the mistake.

Abraham's friends and family threw a surprise party to celebrate his 23rd birthday at his London flat, with Chilwell and Sancho also there.

Around 20 people in total were inside the flat, in a clear breach of the national 'rule of six'.

The FA told all three to stay away from St George's Park on Monday, while the rest of the England players signed up and had their regular coronavirus test.

The whole squad will be tested again on Tuesday, two days before the Wales game, in line with UEFA's protocols.

Image: Gareth Southgate is not happy to again be dealing with England squad members apparently breaching coronavirus rules

But there are no plans for Sancho, Chilwell and Abraham to be re-admitted into the squad by then, and so - having missed the compulsory tests - there is no way they can be included in Southgate's team to play in the all-British friendly at Wembley.

Southgate gave the squad specific warnings about breaching the rules after the embarrassing situation in Reykjavik four weeks ago, when Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for leaving the eco-bubble to meet two Icelandic women.

Image: Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were sent home from Reykjavik after a rules breach

Southgate has yet to decide if Sancho, Chilwell and Abraham will be allowed back into the England camp in time for the two competitive Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark.

It is feasible for them to join up with the squad, if FA officials arrange for them to be tested on Friday - two days before the Belgium game at Wembley on Sunday.