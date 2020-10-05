Reece James gets first England call-up, Raheem Sterling withdraws

Reece James has been promoted to the England senior squad for the first time but Raheem Sterling has withdrawn with an injury.

But Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho have been told to delay their arrival to St George's Park pending further information on a social gathering all three players attended over the weekend.

Chelsea defender James will join the England senior set-up having originally been named in the U21 squad.

James has started three of Chelsea's four Premier League games this season and scored his first league goal with a stunning strike in the club's opening win of the campaign at Brighton.

The 20-year-old is the fourth right-back to be included in the squad with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Image: Raheem Sterling will miss all three England games through injury

Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the squad with a minor hamstring injury.

England play a friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday, before hosting Belgium and Denmark in the Nations League.

The FA is investigating after Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were pictured attending a party in breach of coronavirus regulations.

Image: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho's inclusion is subject to an investigation

Footage was shared by The Sun newspaper which showed Chelsea forward Abraham and fellow footballers Chilwell and Sancho at a party in London with more than six people on Saturday evening.

The party was organised as a surprise for Abraham's 23rd birthday but it broke the "rule of six" - one of the government's guidelines for people in England designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Abraham has apologised for the party but is adamant he had no knowledge of it being organised. There were temperature checks on arrival for guests, all of whom were Abraham's family and friends.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, Liverpool's Rhys Williams and Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge have been called up to the England U21 squad.

The trio are included in Aidy Boothroyd's squad ahead of the Euro 2021 qualifiers against Andorra and Turkey.

Their call-ups come after Japhet Tanganga, Tariq Lamptey, Reiss Nelson and Rhian Brewster pulled out.

Left-back Brandon Williams, who has been linked with a loan move to Southampton, has made 38 appearances for United, including two in the Carabao Cup this season.