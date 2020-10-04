Brandon Williams: Southampton make Manchester United enquiry over defender

Southampton have made an enquiry over a potential loan deal for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has not hidden his desire to strengthen before Monday's international and Premier League transfer deadline and the full-back position is an area he would like to improve.

United are currently focusing on incomings, but the seemingly imminent arrival of Porto left-back Alex Telles could leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with three players - including Luke Shaw - competing for the role.

Williams, 20, signed a contract extension with United in August that ties him to the club until 2024.

Image: Williams recently extended his Manchester United contract until June 2024

It is understood that any potential loan deal would come with an attachment that Williams would have to play games, which Southampton cannot guarantee.

United's insistence on a guarantee of playing time for Williams means the deal remains far from certain currently, but the south coast club have not written off a potential late move on deadline day.

Williams made 42 appearances for United last season, including 17 in the Premier League, but has only featured in the Carabao Cup so far this campaign.

3:22 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Shaw started at left-back as United suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, which is only likely to increase restlessness among the club's supporters over the lack of new arrivals this summer.

United have currently only signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but moves for Telles and Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani appear to be close to completion.

Analysis: United confident Cavani can have Ibra effect

James Cooper, Sky Sports News reporter

If an agreement can be reached with the 33-year-old, Manchester United are confident Cavani's signing could have a similar effect to that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who arrived in the summer of 2016 at the age of 34.

They believe Cavani's experience and credentials would encourage the development of Mason Greenwood while also providing support for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, as well as adding a different attacking component for Solskjaer.

1:35 Gary Neville feels the arrival of Edinson Cavani is a last-minute decision, but one that would be welcomed if he starts well for Manchester United.

Potentially, it would also mean Manchester United would not have a need to replace Odion Ighalo when he returns to China at the end of January.

Cavani may be a free agent after leaving PSG but his record of 341 goals from 556 club games is impressive and fits in with the attacking DNA of Manchester United.

What we do not know yet is what sort of shape Cavani is in, but if a deal is struck soon United would have time to assess his fitness and work intensively with him ahead of the October 17 trip to Newcastle.

It is clear the club has seen an opportunity in Cavani to follow the path taken by strikers such as Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson with a belief the Uruguayan is relishing the opportunity of following in their footsteps.

