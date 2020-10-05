England U21s: Brandon Williams, Rhys Williams, Sam Surridge called up to squad

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, Liverpool's Rhys Williams and Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge have been called up to the England U21 squad.

The trio are included in Aidy Boothroyd's squad ahead of the Euro 2021 qualifiers against Andorra and Turkey.

Their call-ups come after Japhet Tanganga, Tariq Lamptey, Reiss Nelson and Rhian Brewster pulled out.

Left-back Brandon Williams, who has been linked with a loan move to Southampton, has made 38 appearances for United, including two in the Carabao Cup this season.

Image: Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has also been added to the squad

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has played twice for the Reds this season, while Bournemouth's Surridge scored in their Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester City last month.

Aidy Boothroyd's side need four points to secure qualification for next year's European U21 Championship finals tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.

Image: Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge has been called up by Aidy Boothroyd

England U21s travel to Andorra on Wednesday, October 7 before hosting Turkey at Molineux on Tuesday, October 13.

Last month, Boothroyd's side beat Kosovo 6-0 and Austria 2-1 and sit top of Group Three, six points clear of Austria with a game in hand.

Southampton have made an enquiry over a potential loan deal for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has not hidden his desire to strengthen before Monday's international and Premier League transfer deadline and the full-back position is an area he would like to improve.

Image: Brandon Williams is yet to feature in the Premier League this season for Manchester United

Williams, 20, signed a contract extension with United in August that ties him to the club until 2024.

It is understood that any potential loan deal would come with an attachment that Williams would have to play games, which Southampton cannot guarantee.

