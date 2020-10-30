Belgium vs England: UEFA Nations League game switched to Lueven

England's UEFA Nations League match against Belgium next month has been moved from Brussels to Leuven due to new coronavirus restrictions in the capital.

November's Nations League match at the Red Devils is the centrepiece of an international triple-header that starts with a home friendly against the Republic of Ireland and ends against Iceland at Wembley.

England were due to play at the King Baudouin Stadium on November 15 but the Belgian FA has announced that all three of their upcoming fixtures there have now been moved to the King Power at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven.

In a statement, the governing body said: "The Belgian FA was forced to change the venue for these games as a consequence of the Covid-19 related curfew in Brussels, which starts at 10pm local time. With a match kicking off at 8.45pm local time this would be impossible to meet.

"Therefore the FA opted for Leuven which also hosts Belgium's U21 and women's internationals. In Flanders curfew starts at midnight to 5am."

England beat Belgium at Wembley earlier this month but the subsequent home defeat to Denmark leaves them third in Nations League Group A2.

Gareth Southgate's men had been due to play New Zealand at the start of the November internationals, only for the shifting nature of travel restrictions force the visitors to pull out of the November 12 friendly.