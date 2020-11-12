Gareth Southgate: England manager admits to dementia fears having 'headed a lot of footballs'

England boss Gareth Southgate admits he is concerned about the prospect of suffering from dementia as a result of his 18-year playing career.

The 50-year-old former centre-back, who won 57 England caps, says he "headed a lot of footballs" during spells with Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Former Manchester United and England great, Sir Bobby Charlton, was recently diagnosed with dementia.

1:46 Sir Bobby Charlton's brother Tommy says the former Manchester United and England midfielder is having good and bad days after being diagnosed with dementia. Tommy, an ambassador of Walking Football, says the sport is important for mental health

Four of Charlton's team-mates in England's 1966 World Cup-winning line-up who have died over the last two and a half years - his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles - were also suffering from dementia.

"Of course at my age, having headed a lot of footballs, I do have concerns," Southgate said ahead of England's friendly international against Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.

"But I also recognised that whenever I took the field I was taking that risk of injury, short or long term and I knew that, and I would always have wanted to have the career and the opportunity to play, even if it meant longer-term that there might be physical issues for myself or health issues.

"Most athletes would go that way, I think. That's not to undermine the situation, by the way.

Image: Southgate says he has concerns because he 'headed a lot of footballs' during his career as a defender

"In terms of the link, there is research going on. That's a little bit inconclusive at the moment, which is a bit frustrating for everybody because we'd love to have a clear solution.

"And so of course it's a concern for everybody and we have to keep supporting that research. Part of the issue with dementia is age and one of the positives of being involved in sport is that people tend to live longer, they're healthier, they live longer.

"And so there's a possibility that that could be part of the link with the dementia as well.

"Unfortunately we don't have all the answers we'd like at the moment. I know some of that work is going on in the background.

"But yes, do I have concerns? Of course I do. I've had people in my own family who've suffered with dementia and it's a terrible, terrible illness."

0:47 Dawn Astle, the daughter of West Brom and England striker Jeff Astle, who died of dementia in 2002, says a limit on heading in training and concussion substitutes during matches should be introduced

A study, led by consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart of Glasgow University and published in 2019, revealed that former footballers are approximately three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population.

The report, commissioned by the FA and the PFA, assessed the medical records of 7,676 men who played professional football between 1900 and 1976. Their records were matched against more than 23,000 individuals from the general population.

The study's findings came 17 years after former England and West Brom striker Jeff Astle died at the age of 59 with what a coroner described as an "industrial injury".