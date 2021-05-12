Euro 2020: Trafalgar Square fan zone to host key workers for England games

Key workers from across London, including NHS staff and police officers will be offered access to watch England's three Euro 2020 group matches at a special fan zone in Trafalgar Square as a mark of gratitude for their selfless work during the pandemic.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, confirmed on Wednesday the Trafalgar Square fan zone will screen all of England's matches, together with the semi-finals and final.

The fan zone capacity for the first two matches will be set at 750 people in order to meet social distancing regulations and will exclusively host key workers for the games against Croatia and Scotland.

If social distancing restrictions are lifted on June 21 in accordance with the Government's roadmap, up to 9,500 people will be able to attend the zone for subsequent games.

Image: Trafalgar square will again be a focal point for football fans at this summer's European Championships

A number of key workers will also be invited to attend England's final group game against the Czech Republic on June 22, with the majority of tickets made available via a public ballot. Details on how to apply for the free fan zone tickets will be announced in due course.

The fan zone will operate a zero tolerance policy towards racism and other forms of discrimination.

The Mayor said: "Our great city is completely indebted to the incredible work of our key workers who have gone way beyond the call of duty to help protect others and save lives throughout the pandemic.

"As a mark of gratitude, I am very pleased that we will be able to offer some of London's key workers - including members of the Metropolitan Police, TfL workers and NHS and London Ambulance staff - the chance to watch England's UEFA Men's EURO 2020 group matches against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in the Fan Zone on Trafalgar Square.

"If we continue to keep on top of the virus, we hope to be able to host up to 9,500 fans in the Fan Zone after the first two group games - and I cannot think of anything more exciting than thousands of people coming together to cheer the England team on to glory."

Scotland fans advised to plan Wembley trip carefully

Scotland fans are being advised to "plan their trip carefully" ahead of the Euro 2020 group match against England at Wembley.

Thousands of Scots are still expected in London on June 18 for the Auld Enemy clash, despite uncertainties over ticket allocations.

Image: Scotland fans who have traditionally gathered in Trafalgar Square will have to find an alternative this summer due to planned fan zone

The Tartan Army will not be able to gather at their traditional meeting point, as Trafalgar Square will host a ticketed fan zone for key workers of up to 750 people.

And it's understood there are no plans for a Scotland fan zone in London on the day of the game, as things stand. Many travelling supporters are desperately booking places at pubs and bars across the capital city to gather before, during and after the game.

Asked specifically about potential provisions for the Tartan Army, a Mayor of London spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Sadiq and his team are working with UEFA and The FA to ensure that London delivers the best tournament possible this summer.

"We would advise any fans without a ticket to the match or the fan zone to plan their trip carefully, including where they will be able to watch the game safely and stay overnight."

Up to 22,500 fans will be allowed inside Wembley for the match, but specific allocations for supporters are yet to be confirmed.

Portlethen Tartan Army president Graeme Rennie said: "We are having to book out pubs and bars as a back-up but hopefully there will be a gathering point somewhere for Scotland fans.

"I think they are underestimating how many Scotland fans will be travelling down for this - irrespective of whether people have tickets or not.

"It would make sense to have a specific, Covid-safe fan zone for the Tartan Army on the day of the game."