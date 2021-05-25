WATCH LIVE: England's Euro 2020 provisional squad announcement

England's provisional squad for Euro 2020 is revealed at 1pm; Gareth Southgate to name larger group before final decision on June 1; the decision on the final 26-man England squad is delayed due to injuries and players' involvement in European finals

Tuesday 25 May 2021 12:34, UK

Watch Sky Sports News live as England name a provisional squad for Euro 2020.

The larger group announced today will be reduced to a final 26-man squad, with manager Gareth Southgate having delayed his decision due to injuries and players' involvement in European finals.

The delay gives Southgate an extra week to ponder his options, as the UEFA deadline for squads to be formally submitted is June 1.

