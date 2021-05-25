WATCH LIVE: England's Euro 2020 provisional squad announcement

Watch Sky Sports News live as England name a provisional squad for Euro 2020.
The larger group announced today will be reduced to a final 26-man squad, with manager Gareth Southgate having delayed his decision due to injuries and players' involvement in European finals.
The delay gives Southgate an extra week to ponder his options, as the UEFA deadline for squads to be formally submitted is June 1.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for one last time in Sunday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 4pm.
Trending
- Godfrey, TAA, Ramsdale in 33-man England squad but no Dier
- WATCH LIVE: England provisional Euro squad announcement
- Martinez in talks with Tottenham over manager's job
- Every player in Europe ranked
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Liverpool's summer transfer plans analysed
- What does every PL club need in the transfer window?
- Arsenal's summer transfer plans analysed
- Man Utd's summer transfer plans analysed
- Leipzig expect Konate to join Liverpool