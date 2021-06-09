Jack Grealish says Harry Kane has helped him mature while on England duty

Jack Grealish says the influence of England captain Harry Kane has helped him mature "as a player and person" during his first campaign as a member of the national squad.

Grealish, who captains Aston Villa, made his England debut in September last year and has amassed seven caps over the course of the season, with his form putting him in contention for a starting place in Sunday's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

The 25-year-old also credited Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, explaining that the duo's professionalism has shown him what was required to take his game to the next level.

Asked about the impact of becoming captain of his club, Grealish said: "I think it's changed me on and off the pitch. I think that was always going to come - I was always going to grow up a bit more at some stage.

Image: Grealish (right) celebrates with England teammates Harry Kane (left) and Bukayo Saka

"But I think the main thing is being here for this season, you come here and you see the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, and what they do off the field.

"Obviously what they do on it we can all see that, but what they do on the training pitch and around the place and how they look after themselves, and you sit there and you think it's no wonder why they've had the careers that they have had.

"And that's I think one of the main things that has made me mature as a player, as a person and as a captain."

Asked which individual - either opponent or teammate - has had the biggest influence on him, Grealish added: "I'd probably say Harry Kane. I speak to him a lot. I speak to everyone in the changing room. I think it's good when you do come away with England to get different opinions off people, see what certain people do, what certain people don't do.

"But when you come away here there's no better person to look at than Harry Kane, to see the way he looks after himself and stuff like that."

'I'll take hits to create set-piece chances'

England had great success from set-pieces as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the elusive Grealish is ready to play his part in creating a repeat of that showing.

The combination of his threat with the ball and his fast feet have led to the attacking midfielder being fouled regularly for both club and country, but it's a burden he's willing to accept to help the team.

"I got a few kicks last week in the two games," Grealish said. "But like I said after those games, if I'm doing something to help the team, I'll do that.

"You look around our team here and you see the set-piece takers here that we've got - especially Trips [Kieran Trippier] - obviously it was unfortunate that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] went home - but there's still so many people that have just got unbelievable set-piece ability here.

"So if I'm getting fouled or whatever, I'll take the hits for the team. That doesn't really bother me."

