Euro 2020: Public ballot to be held for Trafalgar Square Fan Zone tickets for any England knock-out games

A public ballot with be held for fans to watch any potential England Euro 2020 knock-out games at the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone.

Sunday's win over Croatia was watched by a Fan Zone crowd made up of key workers, including NHS and London Ambulance Service staff and transport workers, and that will again be the case for the team's next two group games, against Scotland on Friday night and Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Should England reach the knock-out stage of the tournament, however, entry will be opened up to all fans, with places allocated by a public ballot, the Mayor London, Sadiq Khan, has confirmed.

It had been hoped that the Fan Zone's capacity would increase if coronavirus restrictions were relaxed on June 21, but Monday's announcement from the Prime Minister that rules around social distancing will remain in place for a further four weeks means that the Fan Zone will continue to host fans seated at socially-distanced tables.

Anyone without a ticket is being asked not to travel to Trafalgar Square and to instead enjoy the game at home or in another appropriately socially distanced setting, adhering to public health guidelines in place during the tournament.

Potters Fields Park will continue to host the Football Village, opening at midday every day, for the duration of the tournament. The Football Village is free to attend, with a range of cultural entertainment, sports and community activities, food and drink stalls and screens to watch selected matches and highlights. No England games will be shown at Potters Fields Park.

Khan said: "I am delighted that we are able to continue thanking our key workers and community groups by welcoming them to the Fan Zone at Trafalgar Square for England's remaining group games. The opening weekend of the tournament was a huge success and I felt truly privileged to watch the match alongside Londoners who have given so much for our city over the last 16 months.

"My mission over the next three years is to put the dark days of the pandemic behind us and to deliver a better and brighter future for all Londoners. Despite the need to maintain social distancing for longer than planned, I'm confident that the remaining weeks of Euro 2020 will still provide a vibrant celebration and economic boost to the capital.

"I urge anyone not fortunate enough to get a place in the public ballot to continue to watch the matches at home or in a Covid-safe environment."