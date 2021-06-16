Jack Grealish: England midfielder desperate to prove how good he is on the European stage

Jack Grealish is "desperate" to play for England against Scotland on Friday and prove to Europe how good he is.

'Super Jack' echoed around Wembley as the attacking midfielder began to warm up just before Raheem Sterling scored to secure a 1-0 win against Croatia in Sunday's Euro 2020 opener.

Grealish remained an unused substitute in the Group D opener but the Aston Villa captain hopes to make his major tournament bow against Scotland at Wembley.

0:14 Jack Grealish has posted on social media to prove there are no concerns with his fitness. The Aston Villa captain follows some keepy-uppies with a brilliant volley in England training. (Pictures: @jackgrealish Instagram)

"I'm so desperate just to get on the pitch and prove to people just how good I am," Grealish told talkSPORT.

"These are the type of games that I thrive off.

"Not even just in this tournament, I've made a name for myself [in other big games] during my career. I'm desperate to be involved.

"But the main thing is the team get the three points and carry on our good start."

Grealish trained away from the main group at St George's Park on Tuesday.

3:04 Wayne Rooney was impressed with England's performance against Croatia, but would like to see Jack Grealish play against Scotland

Marcus Rashford is ready to put personal pride aside in the pursuit of England's Euro 2020 glory after being left out of the starting line-up against Croatia last weekend.

Although the Manchester United player came on midway through the second half of the 1-0 Wembley win, he has no qualms with biding his time to make his mark.

Image: Marcus Rashford has vowed to just keeping working hard after being left out of England's starting XI against Croatia

Southgate's side face Scotland on Friday night with the opportunity to seal qualification to the knockout phase, with Rashford in philosophical mood about his situation ahead of it.

"Of course, every single player wants to play but only 11 can start and when you've got a talented squad of 26, there's going to be a lot who are going to miss out," said Rashford.

"But whether you are on the bench or starting, it's clear you need everyone in order to go long distance in a tournament."