England qualify for Euro 2020 last 16 following Group B and C results

England sealed qualification to last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday night without kicking a ball.

Gareth Southgate's side sit second heading into Tuesday's Group D decider against the Czech Republic, who are also on four points but boast a superior goal difference.

England need to win at Wembley to go through as group winners and a positive result is required to finish in the top two, but any stress over qualification has been removed by results elsewhere.

The four best third-placed teams from the six groups at the rearranged Euros progress to the round of 16.

Monday's results saw Ukraine and Finland finish third in their respective groups on three points apiece, meaning that if England did slip to that place they would still go through.

Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic and France are also through to the last 16.

The results also mean Scotland will definitely qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Croatia on Tuesday.

A Scotland win against Croatia on Tuesday would move them to four points and ensure they would at least qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The Tartan Army were looking for a clear winner in the game between Austria and Ukraine and Christoph Baumgartner's strike gave Scotland's World Cup qualifying rivals a 1-0 win to seal progress and leave Ukraine on three points.

Group B results also went Scotland's way with Denmark's first win of the tournament, a 4-1 thrashing of Russia, and Belgium's 2-0 triumph over Finland leaving both losers on three points.

Clarke's men can still finish second - if Czech Republic beat England at Wembley and they overturn a three-goal deficit on their neighbours.