Finland 0-2 Belgium: Red Devils finish top of Euro 2020 Group B with win, Finland finish third but with only slim chance of qualifying

Finland have only a slim chance of qualifying as a best third-placed finisher after their 2-0 defeat by group winners Belgium on a dramatic final night in Euro 2020 Group B.

The defeat means Finland finish third, below Denmark in second and above Russia in fourth, with the trio ending up on three points, but Finland finishing above Russia based on all three side's records without their games against Belgium.

Lukas Hradecky was producing heroics for the first 65 minutes, denying Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku and Eden Hazard twice with fantastic saves, Lukaku did score after the break, only for it to be ruled out by VAR for offside.

A draw would have sent Finland through in second place, with Denmark beating Russia, but the deadlock was broken by an unfortunate Hradecky own goal as Thomas Vermaelen's header rattled the crossbar, hit the goalkeeper, and fell over the line (74).

In a split second, Finland went from second to fourth, and Belgium upped the ante to score a second through Lukaku's turn and shot from just inside the box (81). But with Russia falling apart against Denmark, eventually losing 4-1, Finland scraped into third, though they have only the slightest chance of qualifying with three points and a negative goal difference.

Belgium were confirmed as Group B winners with the victory.

Player ratings Finland: Hradecky (8), Raitala (7), Toivio (7), Arajurri (7), O'Shaughnessy (7), Uronen (7), Lod (7), Sparv (7), Kamara (7), Pohjanpalo (6), Pukki (6)



Subs: Schuller (6), Kauko (6), Alho (6), Forss (NA), Jensen (NA)



Belgium: Courtois (6), Boyata (6), Denayer (6), Vermaelen (7), Trossard (6), De Bruyne (7), Witsel (6), Chadli (6), Doku (7), Hazard (6), Lukaku (7)



Subs: Meunier (NA), Batshuayi (NA), Benteke (NA), Vanaken (NA)



Man of the match: Lukas Hracecky

How Belgium broke brave Finnish side

Lukaku should have done better with a glancing header in the first half, before Doku saw a low shot brilliantly tipped away by Hradecky, but Belgium were kept at arm's length by a stubborn Finland in the first 45.

Belgium knew they would top the group with a draw, while Finland needed a win to finish second, or a draw if Russia lost in Copenhagen against Denmark.

As expected, Belgium dominated the ball in the first half, but Finland's back five stood firm, reducing them to only two clear-cut chances.

Kevin De Bruyne's wonderful ball from the left was perfect for the head of Lukaku eight yards out, but the striker glanced his header straight at Hradecky.

Image: Belgium players celebrate the opening goal

Hradecky was forced into action again shortly after as 19-year-old forward Doku cut onto his right foot from the left flank, but was denied down low to the right by a fine fingertip stop from the goalkeeper.

But with Denmark ahead against Russia at half-time, Finland were going through as the second-placed side, with the Danes third.

Hradecky continued his heroics after the break as he stopped Hazard's low shot from a clever De Bruyne corner, before producing a quite magnificent stop to deny Hazard again low down to his left after he was found in the box by Axel Witsel.

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Hradecky was eventually beaten on 65 minutes after Lukaku slotted low past him having been found through goal, but VAR intervened to find the Inter Milan striker inches offside.

Image: Teemu Pukki looks dejected as Finland miss out on second place in Group B

But having kept Finland in the game for so long, Hradecky's own goal finally gave Belgium the lead. Vermaelen rose well to meet a corner, hitting the crossbar, but the ball deflected off the squirming hand of Hradecky and over the line.

Team news Belgium made eight changes from the win over Denmark as Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Meunier, Dendoncker, Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Mertens and Carrasco dropped out, replaced by Boyata, Vermaelen, Trossard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli, Eden Hazard and young Jeremy Doku.



Finland made one change from the side that lost against Russia, bringing in captain Sparv for Schuller.

It meant that in a split second, with Denmark beating Russia 2-1, Finland had gone from second place to fourth.

Belgium scored a second as Lukaku turned well and struck low past Hradecky, his 10th goal for the Red Devils at a World Cup or Euros, but Russia capitulated in Copenhagen, conceding two more, meaning Finland finished above Russia by virtue of goals for and against in games between Denmark, Finland and Russia.

However, their chances of finishing as one of the best third-placed finishers are extremely slim, on a night where the maths skills of Markku Kanerva, a former teacher, would have come in handy.

Opta stats

Finland suffered their first defeat to Belgium since October 1968 in a World Cup qualifier, ending a seven-game unbeaten run against the Belgians (W4 D3).

Belgium have won all three group games at back-to-back major tournaments (2018 World Cup and Euro 2020), while this is the first time they have won all of their group games at a single European Championship tournament.

Belgium have scored in 33 consecutive matches in all competitions since losing the 2018 World Cup semi-final vs France (0-1).

There have been six own goals scored at Euro 2020, twice as many than in any previous edition of the competition (3 in 2016).

Belgium will play their round-of-16 clash on Sunday June 27 at 8pm in Seville, while Finland must wait to see if their slim hopes of reaching the round of 16 come to fruition.