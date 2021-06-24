Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell: FA exploring socially-distanced England training for duo

The FA is exploring the possibility of Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount taking part in socially distanced training with the full England group so they can be in contention to face Germany.

The Chelsea pair are isolating after being deemed close contacts of club team-mate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid following the goalless draw between England and Scotland.

The FA is looking into precedent under Premier League project restart last summer when players worked in groups of five without contact or tackling.

Mount and Chilwell trained at a private location on site at St George's Park away from the full squad on Thursday.

3:58 England are exploring the possibility that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell can train with the rest of the squad while still maintaining social distancing. Kaveh Solhekol reports.

Under Covid compliance rules, they must isolate up to and including Monday June 28 - the day before the last-16 game between Germany.

England wrapped up their group stage fixtures without Mount and Chilwell, beating Czech Republic 1-0 to top Group D and secured a round-of-16 game 'at home' at Wembley.

If they overcome Germany on Tuesday, England's quarter-final opponents will be either Sweden or Ukraine next Saturday in Rome.

Joachim Low has cast aside concerns about Germany's form ahead of their match against England at Wembley in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Germany won only one of their three Group F games and were six minutes from elimination before a late Leon Goretzka equaliser kept them in the competition against Hungary in their final game on Wednesday evening.

"I'm not worried, it's a totally different match," he said. "Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entered every duel, against England it will be a totally different match.

"They are playing at home, they want to attack, it's going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight. We need to improve on things, we are aware of that, and need to take care and be careful, especially at set-pieces.

"We cannot repeat the same mistakes again. We need to do things better here, but ahead of the match against England, we're looking forward to it."

0:56 German World Cup winner Pierre Littbarski believes England will have the edge over Germany in their round-of-16 match

England have progressed to the knockout stages of Euro 2020, winning two of their three games and not conceding a single goal in the group stages.

But even that near-perfect record has not been enough to silence those critical of Gareth Southgate's playing style.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett analyses the tactical talking points ahead of England's last-16 showdown...