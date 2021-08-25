England squad: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mason Greenwood set for recalls, Harry Kane in line for call-up

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mason Greenwood are set to be recalled to the England squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Both players missed Euro 2020 - where England reached the final before being beaten by Italy on penalties - after suffering injuries before the tournament.

But the pair have started the season well after returning to fitness, with Greenwood scoring in both of Manchester United's Premier League games, and Alexander-Arnold helping Liverpool keep back-to-back clean sheets.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the fixtures against Hungary, Andorra and Poland on Thursday.

Although he was named in Southgate's expanded squad ahead of Euro 2020 before having to pull out through injury, Greenwood has not played for his country since September 2020, when he was sent home after breaching coronavirus protocols after a game in Iceland.

Alexander-Arnold has featured more regularly for England - representing his country four times last season - but is likely to face competition at right-back from Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

Harry Kane, who on Wednesday confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham this summer despite informing the club he wanted to leave during the current transfer window, is also set to be named in the squad.

Spurs have rebuffed Manchester City's attempts to sign Kane, but it is understood Southgate was planning to include his captain in his squad even if he was engaged in negotiations over a transfer up until Tuesday's deadline.

Arrangements would have been made to allow Kane to complete a medical or travel off-site to conclude any possible deal if it occurred after the England squad meets up following this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

More to follow...

