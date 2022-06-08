Germany 1-1 England: Three Lions player ratings as Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish impress and Harry Kane scores 50th international goal

ENGLAND

Jordan Pickford - 5

Should have done better for Germany's goal but a slight deflection off John Stones seemed to outfox him and he couldn't get enough behind Jonas Hofmann's effort. Made some decent stops apart from that, including one from Thomas Muller soon after the goal, but his distribution was wayward.

Kyle Walker - 6

Gareth Southgate praises England's response after conceding and Harry Kane's influence on the game after their draw with Germany in the Nations League.

Back in his preferred role at right-back and had a busy night up against the marauding David Raum. Made an important intervention in the first few minutes when he hooked an Antonio Rudiger flick over his own bar but looked uncomfortable at times after that.

John Stones - 6

Typically assured on the ball but not as commanding as Gareth Southgate would have liked in a defensive sense. Didn't react quickly enough for Germany's goal, allowing Hofmann to get his shot away after he had lost Trippier.

Harry Maguire - 6

Had an early let-off when Hofmann's early effort was ruled out for offside after he completely missed his challenge near the halfway line. Recovered from that error to make some important defensive interventions although his passing was suspect at times.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Deployed at left-back due to a lack of available alternatives. Made an awkward start when he needlessly conceded a corner and had another lapse when he was caught out of position for Germany's goal. A difficult night but battled valiantly in challenging circumstances.

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Started energetically but his evening was cut short just 14 minutes in when he was forced off with a leg injury following a collision with Nico Schlotterbeck. Replaced by Jude Bellingham.

Image: England's Kalvin Phillips lies on the pitch in pain following his injury

Declan Rice - 7

Another assured performance from a player who continues to grow in stature in an England shirt. Impressed in and out of possession, using the ball smartly and working tirelessly to win it back. Also bombed forward to good effect at times.

Mason Mount - 6

Used the ball intelligently but didn't see enough of it, having just 25 touches before being replaced by Jack Grealish in the 71st minute. Drew a good save from Manuel Neuer with a powerful effort soon after Germany's goal but quiet overall.

Bukayo Saka - 6

Had a fine spell before the break, forcing a one-handed save from Neuer with a driven effort then firing narrowly wide from further out. Like Mount, though, he was a peripheral figure for much of the contest.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Described as "hugely important" by Gareth Southgate ahead of kick-off but struggled to affect the game on his return to the starting line-up, his frustrating night summed up by a wild effort which sailed over the bar in the closing stages.

Harry Kane - 7

Lacked his usual cutting edge in open play, firing a glorious chance over from a Trippier corner in the first half then failing to beat Neuer from Grealish's cross in the second, but made amends when he converted his penalty for England's equaliser - and his 50th international goal.

Harry Kane said it was great to reach his 50 goals for England in a big game after his late penalty levelled the game against Germany.

SUBS

Jude Bellingham - 8

Phillips' injury afforded him an unexpected opportunity to impress and he seized it, repeatedly winning possession in Germany's half and helping push England forward. His total of seven tackles was by far the highest of any player on the pitch and he showed an impressive range of passing too.

Jack Grealish - 7

Gareth Southgate has defended Jack Grealish and praised his impact after coming on as a substitute in England's draw against Germany in the Nations League

An impressive impact from the bench. Produced a brilliant left-wing cross from which Kane should have equalised, then played the pass which led to the penalty for the equaliser.

Jarrod Bowen - 7

Only given 10 minutes after replacing Saka but looked lively and had an eye-catching moment when his low cross had to be scrambled away by a German defender at the far post.