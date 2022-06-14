England 0-4 Hungary player ratings: John Stones and Kalvin Phillips struggle in Three Lions humiliation

Aaron Ramsdale - 4

Handed a second consecutive start after a strong display against Italy but endured a dismal evening, conceding four goals from only five shots on target. Twice beaten at his near post and might feel he should have done better for Hungary's second and fourth goals too.

Kyle Walker - 5

Struggled up against Dominik Szoboszlai and Adam Nagy on Hungary's left in the first half and fared little better after dropping into the back three when Gareth Southgate changed his system.

John Stones - 3

A nightmare. His red card was harsh in the extreme but his performance until then had been woeful. Beaten in the air by Adam Lang for the opening goal and lost Loic Nego in the build-up to Hungary's third. Lacked the authority and leadership England needed from him.

Marc Guehi - 5

Will not remember his second England start fondly. Looked assured on the ball but less so defensively, in part due to the struggles of his more experienced centre-back partner.

Reece James - 6

Looked unfazed playing on his unnatural side in the first half, digging out a superb cross for Bowen early on creating several other openings. Alert to clear a Hungary free-kick off the line late in the first period but faded after switching to right wing-back.

Kalvin Phillips - 4

An evening to forget for the Leeds midfielder. Gave Roland Sallai too much space for the opening goal, allowing him to take a touch before firing home, then caught in possession by Hungary substitute Martin Adam in the build-up to Sallai's second.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Handed a start having been an unused substitute in the last three games. Made his presence felt with some big tackles early on. Worked hard and had occasional bright moments on the ball but replaced by Mason Mount early in the second half.

Jude Bellingham - 6

Struggled initially, a clumsy foul on Szalai summing up his uncharacteristically sluggish start to the game. Improved as the contest wore on, popping up in some dangerous positions, but couldn't break Hungary down before being replaced by Phil Foden.

Bukayo Saka - 5

Offered little on the left of England's front three in the first half and continued in the same vein when he moved to left wing-back in the second. Might have been more effective on his preferred side.

Jarrod Bowen - 5

Worked hard on England's right flank but wasted a headed chance early on and struggled with his delivery and end product before being replaced by Raheem Sterling at the break.

Harry Kane - 5

Had some good moments when dropping deep but didn't offer enough in and around the box. Hit the bar with a header after Hungary's second and dragged wide from distance with his only other effort on goal.

Image: England suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Hungary at Molineux

Subs

Raheem Sterling - 5

Replaced Bowen at half-time but, not for the first time in recent games, struggled to make any kind of impact.

Mason Mount - 5

Produced one dangerous cross from which Kane struck the bar but otherwise offered little.

Phil Foden - 5

Like Sterling and Mount, he was unable to affect the game when England needed a spark.

Harry Maguire - (n/a)

Sent on in the closing stages following Stones' sending-off.