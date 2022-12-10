Gareth Southgate remains coy on future as England manager after Three Lions crash out of Qatar World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate says he "needs a bit of time [to] review and reflect" after his side crashed out of the Qatar World Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by reigning champions France.

Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud ensured the holders progressed to a semi-final meeting with Morocco, at the expense of England, after captain Harry Kane scored from the spot but then blazed a second late penalty over the bar.

"After every tournament we've sat down and reviewed and reflected," Southgate said, in a considered tone. "So we need a bit of time to make sure everyone makes the right decisions."

The England boss later added: "Whenever I've finished these tournaments I've needed time to make the correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous.

Image: Gareth Southgate looks dejected following England's loss to France

"I want to make the right decisions, whatever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA and I've got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one and I think it's right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments."

The England boss has another two years remaining on his current contract having already been in post for six, overseeing three major tournaments, reaching the semi-finals at Russia 2018 before suffering penalty shootout heartache in the Euro 2020 final.

Southgate reflects on another near-miss

Image: Harry Kane is consoled by Gareth Southgate at full-time

France are now one win away from becoming the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002, and two from becoming only the third team to retain the trophy after Brazil in 1962 and Italy in 1938.

But the nature of England's exit, following a largely impressive performance, was understandably a source of pride - and frustration - for Southgate.

"It's such a united group and they showed that tonight, they showed the character, they showed the balls to play against a big team and go toe-to-toe with a big team, to take the ball, to be brave in the way we tried to defend as well. Of course, not perfect, there were mistakes at both ends which decide the outcome of the game but we've once again shown the rest of the world that English football is healthy and we've got some very good players not only for now but for the future as well.

"In the end, goals are decisive," Southgate continued. "I've just said to the players they couldn't give any more. It's fine margins. Things happened at both ends that have decided the game. I'm proud of the way they've been through the tournament.

"Congratulations to France. They know they've been in a hell of a game. I don't think we could have done any more."

Southgate also offered support to captain Kane after his decisive penalty miss: "For me, we win and lose as a team and we've let a couple of goals in and missed a few chances. Harry has been incredible for us, so reliable in those sorts of situations. We wouldn't be here but for the number of goals he scored for us.

"It's very difficult when you get a second penalty and a goalkeeper who knows you so well, so there's a lot involved in that situation. He's the best but even the best are going to miss at times. That's football. There's nobody I'd rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow I'd feel exactly the same way.

"He's been a fantastic leader of this group through this tournament, I thought his performance tonight was his best of the tournament."

Kane: I take responsibility

Image: Harry Kane reacts to England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France

Harry Kane said he would take responsibility for England's exit:

"A World Cup is every four years. It is a long time to wait. I am proud of the boys. We had a great camp, a great World Cup and it's come down to small details which I'll take responsibility for.

"I am not worried about the team and how it is going to affect them. We've got some great talent.

"It'll hurt, not just for me but everyone involved, but that's football, that's sport. You have to take that on the chin sometimes and move forward."

Analysis: Southgate might decide now is the time to go

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol in Qatar:

"The fact is, Gareth Southgate still has another two years left on his England contract.

"There is also a sense among the reporters who follow England that maybe Southgate feels that after this World Cup would be a good time for him to leave.

"He has been England manager for six years. He got England to the semi-finals of the World Cup, the final of the Euros at Wembley and this time round to the quarter-finals of this World Cup.

"But he hasn't just been at the FA for the six years because he was working for the FA for five years before that as well.

"So he has put in an 11-year stint at the FA.

"If he was to say 'I have had a pretty good innings, I've done my time and I've done best, everything is in a better shape than when I joined the FA', I think he would go with a lot of good wishes.

"I think it's a possibility he may leave."