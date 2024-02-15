Gareth Southgate: England boss has no 'masterplan' for his future after Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate says there is no “masterplan” for his future after Euro 2024 with his England contract set to expire in December.

The 53-year-old will lead the Three Lions into his fourth major tournament this summer in Germany having taken charge in September 2016.

Southgate is the fourth-longest serving England manager behind Sir Bobby Robson, Sir Alf Ramsey and Walter Winterbottom, and has not managed at club level since 2009 - but is a return to domestic football inevitable?

"I don't think anything in my life is going to be inevitable," Southgate told Sky Sports at the EE Learn Live Festival on Thursday.

"I never thought three days before I came Middlesbrough manager, I'd become Middlesbrough manager at 35. I never thought I'd be [England] U21 manager until I went and had the interview a couple of weeks before I got it.

"I didn't think I'd be England senior manager until two days before it happened because I had to take over at really short notice. I've never really planned my career after playing and there's no real masterplan for me.

"I love what I'm doing, I know it's not going to be forever but equally I'm excited about what's next but I don't have a clear vision of what that is. I'm really excited for June and July and I know my total focus has to be on that because I owe it not only to a group of players and staff but 60 million people as well."

England under Southgate World Cup 2018 - Fourth (lost to Croatia in semi-final, Belgium in third-place play-off)

- Fourth (lost to Croatia in semi-final, Belgium in third-place play-off) Euro 2020 - Runners-up (lost to Italy in final on penalties after 1-1 draw)

- Runners-up (lost to Italy in final on penalties after 1-1 draw) World Cup 2022 - Quarter-final (lost 2-1 to France)

Southgate's appointment at Middlesbrough in 2006 was abrupt, coming just a month after he had captained the club in the UEFA Cup final.

He led them to 12th in the Premier League in his first season and then 13th before suffering relegation in his third and being sacked with the team one point off top spot in the Championship. Does he miss anything about club management?

"I don't really think about it that much," he said. "I'm fortunate that I go to games every weekend, I'm very much across what's happening in our league and because I travel abroad I get to see the European leagues as well and Champions League games.

"I've always been across everything that happens, but I don't particularly look at one thing or the other. I love all football. I don't focus on what I'm missing in life, I focus on what I've got."

Southgate's priority is solely Euro 2024 and hasn't considered managing in a European league.

"I would have loved to have played abroad, my game would have been suited to it. I'm quite comfortable with languages and things but I'm only thinking about managing in Germany this summer. Everything for me rests on that.

"We've got a lot of development of our team and I'm desperate to deliver for everybody this summer."

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

