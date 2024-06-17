England Euro 2024 team selector: Pick your starting XI to face Denmark

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a nervy 1-0 win against Serbia - but should Gareth Southgate stick or twist against Denmark on Thursday?

Southgate deployed a 4-2-3-1 system on Sunday with Marc Guehi partnering John Stones at the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold starting alongside Declan Rice and Phil Foden starting down the left flank with freedom to roam.

The system and selections were justified during the opening half an hour as England dominated - but the Three Lions clung desperately to their one-goal advantage during the closing stages.

Image: England's team that played Serbia in their opening Euro 2024 fixture

Did Guehi and Stones do enough to keep their places in the side? Will Alexander-Arnold retain his starting berth in midfield? Should Foden drop to the bench after struggling to make an impact in Gelsenkirchen... or does he need to operate centrally?

Will Conor Gallagher start? Does Cole Palmer deserve a chance? Should England new boys Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo get the chance alongside Rice in the middle of the park?

Here's your chance to stand in Southgate's shoes and pick an XI to face Denmark by using our interactive selector below...