Euro 2024: Vote on England selection options ahead of Slovenia as Gareth Southgate searches for solutions

Gareth Southgate has plenty of problems. So what are the solutions?

England may be top of Group C and unbeaten at Euro 2024 but their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday evening was an alarming performance.

From the physical condition of the players to their tactical set-up and out-of-possession pressing, there were concerns across the pitch.

A place in the knockouts is all but assured but England need a significant gear shift if they're to have an impact in the latter stages of this tournament.

Here are some of the options Southgate could turn to for the final group game on Tuesday against Slovenia, where he'll hope to kick-start this spluttering England campaign. Take a look and then vote for your favourite...

1) Re-shape the midfield

After seeing England's midfield fail to click so badly against Denmark, it seems obvious Trent Alexander-Arnold won't play there against Slovenia. That experiment is on hold. Could Southgate also take the opportunity to completely restructure his set-up in that area and go to a three-man midfield? If so, Conor Gallagher - Alexander-Arnold's replacement in both games so far - would be likely to come in alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

2) Re-shape the midfield and drop Foden

If Alexander-Arnold has been one target of criticism so far, then the performances of Phil Foden have also been under fire. The Manchester City ace may have hit the post against Denmark and performed better than he did against Serbia but he continues to search for his best form in an England shirt. Is it time to give Anthony Gordon a chance to stretch his legs and stretch the opposition defence? Or give Cole Palmer the opportunity to reproduce his Premier League goal-scoring feats on the international stage?

3) Time to turn to Palmer?

Or could Palmer simply have an impact by slotting into the current set-up, with Bellingham feeding him from the No10 position?

4) Get fan favourites Mainoo and Palmer in

Palmer's name has been trending on social media after both of England's games so far. And so has Kobbie Mainoo's. Southgate isn't usually one to bow to public pressure but he could give England fans what they want by fielding them both against Slovenia. Mainoo may be the answer to England's midfield conundrum.

5) Gordon on the wing, Mainoo in midfield

With Rice and Mainoo offering protection, would Gordon offer a better out-ball than Palmer?

6) Bench Kane AND Bellingham!

Southgate's decision to sub off Kane against Denmark was justified but it's always a shock to see the captain and top scorer withdrawn. There was also a case to take off a tired-looking Jude Bellingham but the golden boy played the full 90 minutes. If Southgate wants both of his key men firing at 100 per cent for the knockout rounds, could he be so bold as to rest them against Slovenia and make the most of his many attacking options in this squad?

7) Give Kane a strike partner

Perhaps Kane just needs some support up top. How about playing Ollie Watkins alongside him to provide the running in behind?

The final Group C fixtures

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)