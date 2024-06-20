England player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane struggle, but Marc Guehi standout again

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane struggled in England's 1-1 draw with Denmark, but Marc Guehi once again stood out as the Three Lions' best player.

Kane's opener was cancelled out by a superb strike from Morten Hjulmand, but the performance from Gareth Southgate's side once again asked more questions than it answered.

Here, Sky Sports rates the England players from their match in Frankfurt

Jordan Pickford - 7

Had a nervous few minutes around the half an hour, but also made some good saves throughout. Could do little for Hjulmand's equaliser.

Kyle Walker - 6

Image: Kyle Walker played a key role in England's goal

Brilliant play to nip in behind Rasmus Kristensen for England's opener, but had other nervous moments when England struggled across the board.

John Stones - 6

Did well defensively, but as with many of his team-mates, looked lost in possession at times. Not his best, not his worst.

Marc Guehi - 8

Image: Marc Guehi was England's standout player in Frankfurt

Another impressive showing at centre back. His best moment came late in the game as he recovered from an error to block a Denmark shot. Looks every inch the England international.

Kieran Tripper - 6

Did well at left-back, all things considered but like much of the England team, did not have many clips for the highlights reel.

Declan Rice - 5

Image: Declan Rice was unable to influence the game

Had a few bright moments, including a close second-half shot. But was too deep when England were out of possession, and did not have his usual influence over the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold's stats vs Denmark

Had a few good moments defensively, but struggled in midfield. Too deep out of possession, lacking energy and too many misplaced passes - although certainly not the only one guilty of it. Hard to see how he continues in the same role going forward and replaced in the 54th minute.

Jude Bellingham - 5

Image: Jude Bellingham could not follow up his fine performance against Serbia

Could not follow up his impressive performance against Serbia and was largely anonymous. First real contribution came close to the hour, but made a sublime pass for an Ollie Watkins effort in the 71st minute.

Bukayo Saka - 7

Great positioning for England first goal and unlike his teammates, tried his hardest when he had the ball to create chances. Along with Foden, looked more assured in the second half once Conor Gallagher came on in midfield. Substituted in the 70th minute.

Harry Kane - 5

Image: Harry Kane's stats vs Denmark

Did little other than score the opening goal, but it was a good finish. Questions have to be asked as to his positioning and misplaced pass for Denmark's equaliser, as well as his fitness. Replaced by Watkins in the 70th minute

Phil Foden - 7

Looked like a man with a point to prove. Had four shots and with more licence to roam, was England's best attacking player. Rifled a shot onto the post in the second half, before being substituted for Bowen.

Substitutes

Conor Gallagher (for Alexander-Arnold) - 7

Brilliant clearance just before the hour ahead of Christian Eriksen and once again shored up England's midfield.

Jarrod Bowen (for Foden) - 6

Took his knocks from Denmark after coming on, and executed himself well. No real inflential moments.

Eberechi Eze (for Saka) - 5

Almost got caught out soon after his introduction as Eriksen collected a pass, but was helped out by his team-mates. A tournament debut for the Crystal Palace winger.

Ollie Watkins (for Kane) - 7

Image: Ollie Watkins made his international tournament debut, replacing Harry Kane

Within minutes of coming on, had run in behind the Denmark defence to force a save from Kasper Schmeichel. An impressive cameo from the Aston Villa striker.