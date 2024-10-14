England talking points: Harry Kane has a midfield conundrum, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer fail to answer questions

Sky Sports' Pete Smith and Sam Blitz look at the key talking points, the key dilemmas and the things we learned from England's October international break.

England were beaten 2-1 by Greece in their first Wembley defeat in four years, which raised questions about Lee Carsley's position following an experimental line-up.

Then England won 3-1 in Finland thanks to goals from Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice to stay in touch with the top of Nations League Group B2.

With questions about Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford's performances, plus the usual debates on Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, here is what we learned from England's displays this month...

The Kane conundrum

Image: How can England get the best from Harry Kane?

After going without an out-and-out striker against Greece, Carsley had England's fit-again record scorer and captain Harry Kane leading the line once more in Finland.

Yet, while Kane provided a focal point for his side's attacks and Jude Bellingham in particular played off him well in the first half, England didn't play to their frontman's strengths. He was subbed off on 68 minutes having not had a shot on target. In fact, Kane has been taken off in seven consecutive Three Lions games.

Last time out for England, Kane had scored twice - and could have scored more - against the same opponents at Wembley.

On that occasion of his 100th cap, Carsley talked up the future Kane still has on this stage but how he needs players running beyond him to stretch the play and maximise his attributes. Last month, he had Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka doing that.

It felt like the formula had been found to resolve the issues of the summer when Kane came in for criticism during the Euros. But on Sunday Jack Grealish and Cole Palmer were played in the wide positions.

Neither favour the direct running Gordon, in particular, brings. Grealish delivered with his own performance but the overall set-up led to it being a fruitless night for Kane.

Why don't we see the Premier League Foden and Palmer for England?

Image: Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are completely different players for England

Going into this international break it was seen as the month where Cole Palmer would nail down his starting role in this England team.

He had strangely been awarded the England player of the year prize last week, despite not starting a competitive game for his country. That was perhaps instead an indication of his popularity with supporters and their desire to see him given the opportunity to deliver his jaw-dropping form for Chelsea on the international stage.

But starting as No 10 against Greece and then from the right against Finland, Palmer underwhelmed. One free-kick whistled narrowly over the bar at Wembley but he managed just one shot and set up one chance in Helsinki before being replaced with 22 minutes still to go.

When Phil Foden's dismal recent England record - no goals, no assists in 16 appearances now - is factored in, fans are right to ask the question why these two top Premier League performers aren't able to establish a clear role for the Three Lions. Should the system be shaped to suit them? That wasn't a roaring success against Greece.

Or does the coach need to take the big call to leave big-name players out when there is more than one contender vying for a No 10 role so these forwards only play in their preferred position? It's a dilemma that goes back to Steven Gerrard-Frank Lampard and beyond but Palmer and Foden are in danger of becoming the latest stars in that situation.

… and has Grealish overtaken both?

Image: Jack Grealish scores for England

"I didn't really agree with it," Jack Grealish said when asked about Gareth Southgate omitting him from England's Euro 2024 squad over the summer. Now Grealish is backing that up with performances on the pitch.

Two goals in three games for the Man City midfielder has put the 29-year-old back in the international fold once again. With Palmer and Foden's positioning dominating the headlines, Grealish has gone quietly under the radar.

What will please Carsley - or the next England manager, whoever that may be - is how Grealish has impressed in multiple areas of the pitch. His goal against Ireland in September came in the attacking midfield role, while he was used as a left winger when he scored against Finland last week.

Despite the clamour for other players, some believe Grealish should now be one of the first names on the England team sheet. He hasn't been held in such regard since Euro 2020.

Rice form adds to attacking dilemma

Image: Declan Rice scored against Finland

Grealish is not the only one in inspired form under Carsley. Declan Rice made it two goals in four games with his strike against Finland - and his positioning raises another dilemma for the next England manager.

Against Greece, Rice was used as a single pivot in defensive midfield while Palmer, Foden and Jude Bellingham were allowed to attack through the middle of the pitch.

While that experiment failed, playing alongside Angel Gomes in a double pivot made England look more secure and Rice, as his goals show, more dangerous.

If playing Rice alongside Gomes or Kobbie Mainoo - injured for this international break - is the answer, then it makes the midfield team selection a lot harder.

Given Bellingham, Kane and Bukayo Saka are guaranteed starters, it leaves just the left-wing role for Palmer, Foden, Grealish and Anthony Gordon to all compete for.

Alexander-Arnold shows his class - but he's not a left-back

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his quality on the ball against Finland - but struggled defensively at times

When Trent Alexander-Arnold bent in that brilliant free-kick - and won £500 off Jack Grealish - it was seen as validation for having him on the pitch, even if that was out of position at left-back. There were other examples of his quality on show, too.

"We do get bogged down with left-back or right-back and what his best position is but as long as he's in effective positions, it's great to have him," said Carsley afterwards.

But if England are looking for long-term learnings to achieve future success, that set-piece shouldn't cover up for other moments in the game where Alexander-Arnold struggled defensively.

There was an early loss of possession deep in England territory and he was then caught out by a diagonal ball into the box for a Finland chance. "I still can't believe how bad he is defensively. Against better teams, of course he'll get found out," said Sky Sports' Roy Keane on ITV.

With Luke Shaw still out injured and Ben Chilwell out of favour at Chelsea, England - just as they were at the Euros - are short on options at left-back.

Alexander-Arnold doesn't look like the solution - he should be restored to right-back ahead of Kyle Walker, where he impressed last month for his country.

Pickford debate reopens after Henderson given chance

Image: Is Jordan Pickford's role as England No 1 under threat again?

Jordan Pickford has arguably been England's most important player in the last six years, particularly in major tournaments.

Penalty shootout heroics and Golden Glove trophies have been won but has the departure of Southgate created a situation where the England No 1 gloves are up for grabs again?

Pickford put in arguably his worst display for England against Greece, nearly gifting the visitors a first-half opener by coming off his line and giving the ball away with his feet. He was equally wasteful with his hands in the build-up to Greece's winner.

Then Dean Henderson was given a start against Finland, albeit a planned switch from Carsley even before the Greece game. The Crystal Palace shot-stopper was hardly tested but did not look out of place between the sticks.

Pickford has held off England competition before in the case of Aaron Ramsdale when he was Arsenal No 1. But after a difficult start to the season for Everton, the spotlight - and not a nice one - is back on England's No 1.